Are Eiza González and Jason Momoa walking? This is what is known

A Mexican who is breaking it in hollywood. She has done it by participating in successful movies like Godzilla vs Kong Y Hobbs&Shaw of the saga of Fast&Furious. He is now romantically linked to one of the world’s most famous actors from the DC superhero movie universe. We refer to Eiza González and her alleged relationship with Jason Momoa.

According to the magazine PEOPLE, Eiza González stole Aquaman’s heart and they would be starting a love relationship, this after Jason Momoa announced his marital separation after almost two decades with Lisa Bonet, a woman 12 years older than the famous actor.

Parents of two children, Bonet (54) and Jason Momoa (42) announced their divorce in January. Now Aquaman dates the young Mexican actress González32 years old, as confirmed by numerous sources to the aforementioned entertainment and socialite magazine.

“He’s at a great time, very busy, also working for Fast X (10th film of Fast&Furious)… Yes, they are dating. He cares about Eiza González, without a doubt. It’s not serious yet, they’re both very busy, but they’re having fun,” insiders close to both actors confirmed to PEOPLE.

Last month, Momoa was photographed on the red carpet at the premiere of ambulanceEiza’s latest movie, but they did not pose together. Before Eiza, there were rumors that the actor was dating Kate Beckinsale after being spotted sharing a coat with the actress after the Oscars.

Eiza González began her career in Mexicowith his first leading role in the youth telenovela Lola, once upon a time back in 2007. He also tried a musical career, but the great step to the United States was made in 2013when she was chosen as part of the cast of the television series From Dusk ‘Til Dawnbased on the film in which the also Mexican Salma Hayek appeared in the 90s.

