Are Ellen Pompeo and Katherine Heigl from ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ friends?

Throughout its 17 years, Grey’s Anatomy viewers have seen many cast members come and go. Katherine Heigl, who played Dr. Izzie Stevens, became one of the first leading actresses to leave the medical drama. However, prior to Katherine’s departure, the Firefly Lane star had expressed her views on the Shonda Rhimes show’s work environment, which soon affected her career as an actress.

Unlike Katherine, Ellen Pompeo decided not to speak publicly about her behind-the-scenes experiences until much later. However, her relationship with her former co-star changed once she decided to stay on the show as Dr. Meredith Grey. So Ellen and Katherine are friends today?

Ellen and Katherine remained friends after the Knocked Up actress left the show. Once she filmed her last episode, “I Like You So Much Better When You’re Naked,” Katherine confirmed in the April 2010 cover story for Entertainment Weekly that it would be her last. The actress also said that she and Ellen still “text each other a lot” even though they are no longer co-workers, and Katherine was looking forward to meeting Ellen’s daughter, Stella Luna Ivery. Stella was born during the last season of Katherine.

Years after Katherine’s departure as Izzie, Ellen has spoken about her friend in interviews. Though she rarely talks about her personal relationship, Grey’s OG has shared how much she misses Katherine, Sandra Oh, and the rest of the original Seattle Grace surgeons. In April 2022, Ellen spoke about Katherine’s 2009 comments about Grey’s working conditions. The 27 Dresses star said the cast worked 17-hour workdays, which she found “cruel and petty.”

On her podcast, Tell Me With Ellen Pompeo, Ellen said that while she’s “so lucky” to be able to “reduce” her filming time for the show now, she ultimately agreed with Katherine for voicing her concerns at the time.

“I remember Heigl saying something on a talk show about the crazy hours we were working, but he was 100 percent right, and if he had said I would be a complete hero today, he was ahead of his time,” the actress said. Said of Katherine’s David Letterman interview.

“Of course, let’s hit a woman and call her ungrateful when the truth is that she is 100 percent honest and absolutely correct what she said.”

“And I was fucking cheeky to say it,” Ellen added. “And she was telling the truth. She wasn’t lying. Also, when you’re younger, you’re so excited to be there and so happy to be invited to the party that you’re willing to do whatever they ask of you.”

Will Katherine Heigl return to ‘Grey’s Anatomy’?

The simple answer is no. While speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Katherine said the producers hadn’t approached her about reviving her character and they don’t think it will happen. However, Grey’s has brought several beloved doctors back to the show, as Patrick Dempsey returned as Meredith’s husband, Derek Shepherd, in season 17.

“I would never say never,” Katherine said. “But it’s not likely.”

Source: Getty Images

Though he believes his time on Grey’s officially ended in 2010, his character helped close out actor Justin Chambers’ time on the show. When the actor left the show in January 2020, his character, Alex Karev, left his job and his wife, Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington), to be with Izzie. The episode shows that Izzie secretly had twins using her and Alex’s embryos. Katherine referred to the characters’ reunion as a “shitty move.”

Catch new episodes of Grey’s Anatomy Thursday nights on ABC at 9pm EST.

