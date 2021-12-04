Are Ethereum quotes ready to explode?

In the last week, which has been a bit turbulent for the crypto markets, it has certainly stood out Ethereum, with its quotations that have gained 7% approximately reaching a maximum of $ 4,600.

The upward trend of Ethereum quotes

This new rise follows an upward trend that has characterized Ethereum in the last six months, in which the second largest cryptocurrency after Bitcoin, has gained over 140%.

According to experts, the reasons for these gains are mainly linked to the increase in the adoption of non-fungible tokens (NFT) and gods DeFi projects that run on the Ethereum network, which still remains by far the most used for new projects and apps in the DeFi world.

At the end of October the Chief Executive Officer and founder of Eight BV, crypto market consulting firm, Michael Van de Poppe tweeted that the second largest digital currency by capitalization could soon reach $ 6,000.

#Ethereum impulse wave target could be $ 6,000. pic.twitter.com/1lMvVEQUsd – Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) October 29, 2021

According to a recent survey carried out by research firm Finder with a number of crypto experts and analysts, the price of Ethereum (ETH) is expected to exceed $ 5,000 by the end of this year, reach $ 15,000 by 2025, and then even exceed $ 50,000 by 2030.

in conclusion quotes that leave you astonished, but which seem however also supported by some incontrovertible data, such as those released by Jp Morgan, who stated that Ethereum futures would be much more in demand than Bitcoin futures by institutional investors.

Ethereum is a better store of value than Bitcoin

But these performances of Ethereum would not be dictated only by reasons related to the greater adoption of the currency for the diffusion of Defi projects and those in NFT, but also by the fact that the coin would begin to be considered a better store of value than Bitcoin.

To support this thesis is a team of Australian researchers from the Sydney University of Technology who wrote that Ethereum should be considered as one less inflationary financial instrument than Bitcoin.

The research reads:

“By annualizing the Ethereum creation rate since EIP-1559, the projected increase in the total supply of Ethereum is only 0.98%, which is less than half of the 1.99% increase in the supply of Bitcoin. , which is almost certain in the same period. ”

The researchers then conclude that Ether provides:

“Better inflationary hedging properties than Bitcoin, and Ether can therefore offer superior long-term value retention than Bitcoin.”

New Ethereum ETFs Coming Soon?

But what could definitely blow up Ethereum’s quotes is the possible approval of the first ETFs in 2022. According to the first rumors, the SEC would be about to give the go-ahead to the first ETF on the second cryptocurrency by capitalization at the beginning of the year.

Traders are now betting on the real possibility that an Ethereum ETF will be available by March.

He told the Financial Times Luuk Strijers, Chief Commercial Officer of Deribit, one of the largest crypto futures and options companies.

“Put simply, the market looks bullish regarding ethereum’s potential by the end of the year or the first quarter.”

Furthermore, according to Strijers, a real one would be occurring explosion in derivative contracts which gives investors the right but not the obligation to buy ETH at $ 15,000 in March next year. And this would be proof that they are betting on such a hypothesis, which it could be a real driving force for Ethereum quotes.