Are Facebook and Instagram closing in Europe? Meta brakes: what’s behind Zuckerberg’s social threat

These are not good days for Mark Zuckerberg. Last week his Meta, the sign under which Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp are gathered, lost in a single day the 25 percent on the stock exchange. One of the worst thuds in US financial history, with over 200 billion of capitalization gone up in smoke. And it was all due to the first loss of Facebook users. In the past few hours, however, the dissemination of gaps in a report made it possible to imagine that Meta was planning to close some services in the European Union. No more Facebook and Instagram from Lisbon to Bucharest. It all started with a document that the company founded by Zuckerberg had sent to the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC), the authority that regulates the market in the United States. Here, according to rumors, it would have been written that in the absence of “clear and global rules on the flow of data between the European Union and the United States”, the company would no longer be “able to offer some of our most important products and services,” including Facebook and Instagram, in Europe ‘.

As soon as the news began to circulate, the company was quick to deny all the rumors. A spokesperson for Meta released a series of statements to the Italian press agencies: «We have absolutely no desire and no plan to withdraw from Europe. Businesses fundamentally need clear, global rules to secure long-term data flows between the US and the EU, and like more than 70 other companies across a wide range of industries, as the situation evolves, we are monitoring for near the potential impact on our European operations ». At the moment, at least officially, closing Facebook and Instagram in the European Union would not be in Meta’s plans. Meanwhile, the first reactions from the European Union have also arrived. Eric Mamer, spokesman for the EU Commission, said: “One thing must be absolutely clear: the EU establishes its legislation taking into account our values, the interests of consumers and citizens”. Tougher Paul Tang, president of the taxation commission of the European Parliament: «Europe does not bow to your threats, Mr. Zuckerberg. Go back to playing in your metaverse ».

