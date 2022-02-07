Are Facebook and Instagram leaving Europe? What’s behind Meta’s words in an official document – Corriere.it

from Michela Rovelli

In the annual report filed with the SEC, Meta explains what conditions could “force” it to shut down the two social networks in Europe: this is a threat already expressed in the past (and more tactical than real). A European Union decision on the management of users’ personal data is awaited

There are over 300 million registered users of Facebook in Europe. Those who have an account on Instagram come to almost the same amount. This army of smartphones it could, in a few months, remain devoid of the icons of the two most used social networks in the world? To let imagine this scenario – namely that Facebook and Instagram may no longer be available in Europe – are the words used by the same Halfthe company that caps Instagram and Facebook, in an official document. The document in question is a annual report that every public company must submit to the Securities and Exchange Commission: the SEC, or the independent federal agency whose main objective is to monitor market trends and supervise the stock market. Meta filed the report for 2021 on Thursday 3 February: 134 pages (public, you can find them here) where the Californian giant describes the activities of the year, as well as future objectives. On page 9, reference is made to laws and regulations «in evolution which establish whether, how and under what circumstances we can transfer, process and / or receive certain data that are essential to our operations, including data shared between countries or regions in which we operate and data shared between our products and services “. In other words, information on users who – according to Meta – must be free to circulate from American servers to European ones, and from one social network to another. Should this situation change, “could affect our ability to provide our services, the way we deliver our services or our ability to target ads, which could adversely affect our financial results, ”it continues. In short: if some privacy laws were to change, in Europe, this could affect the very “ability to provide our services” in the Old Continent.

The reference here is to a chord, the Privacy Shiel

d, which in July 2020 was invalidated by the European Court of Justice. This agreement effectively allowed the transfer of personal data of European citizens to American servers. Despite that agreement was invalidated, however, what was then Facebook Inc. and is now called Meta has continued to transfer user data to American servers thanks to another type of contract, called “standard contractual clauses“. “In August 2020”, we still read in the Meta document, “we received a draft decision from the Irish Data Protection Commission” (the Irish Guarantor) which “preliminarily concluded that Meta’s practice of relying on standard contractual clauses does not comply with the General Data Protection Regulation “(the general regulation on data protection that entered into force in the European Union in 2018)” and proposed, again as a preliminary, that these transfers of user data from the Union European Union to the United States is suspended. We believe that a final decision on this point can come within the first half of 2022 ”. And here is the “indicted” passage: if the EU no longer allows the company to rely on standard contractual clauses and if a new transatlantic agreement is not adopted, “we will probably not be able to offer a number of our most significant products and services, including Facebook and Instagram, in Europewhich would have materially and negatively effects on our business, our financial condition and our operating results “.

How real is this “threat”? It should be noted immediately that the documents registered with the SEC, being aimed at investors, must also record and take into account “catastrophic” scenarios, and have also been used in the past as “tactical” tools, to send “political” messages to various stakeholders. Furthermore, it is not the first time that Meta threatens to leave Europe due to the rules for managing privacy. Already at September 2020after the preliminary decision of the Irish Data Protection Commission, came the statement from the company’s data protection lawyer, Yvonne Cunnane: “It is not clear how, in such circumstances, it could continue to provide Facebook and Instagram services in the EU,” he said. But it is the first time that this possibility is written in black and white in an official SEC document. A spokesperson for the company specified that: “We have absolutely no desire and no plans to withdraw from Europe. Simply Meta, like many other companies, organizations and services, is based on the transfer of data between the EU and the United States in order to offer global services. Like other companies, to provide a global service, we follow European rules and rely on Standard Contractual Clauses and adequate data protection measures. Businesses fundamentally need clear, global rules to secure long-term data flows between the US and the EU, and like more than 70 other companies across a wide range of industries, as the situation evolves, we are closely monitoring the potential impact on our European operations ”. Also Nick Clegg, Facebook’s vice president of global affairs and communications, has spoken frequently on the subject. And in particular he recently explained how «la lack of secure and legal international data transfers would harm the economy and it would hinder the growth of data-driven businesses in the EU, even as we seek a recovery from Covid-19 ”. According to him, this damage will fall on large companies, such as Meta, but also on smaller ones: “In the worst case, this could mean that a small tech startup in Germany would no longer be able to use a US-based cloud provider. A Spanish product development company may no longer be able to manage an operation across multiple time zones. ” To then launch explain: “While politicians are working towards a sustainable and long-term solution, we urge regulators to adopt a proportionate and pragmatic approach to minimize disruption for the many thousands of companies who, like Facebook, have relied on these mechanisms in good faith for transfer data safely and securely“. The possibility that the United States and the European Union will not find an agreement on the transfer of user data seems, for all these reasons, highly remote. In short: that of a Meta withdrawal from Europe is not, at the moment, a “plan or a desire”. Having mentioned it in an official document of that kind will certainly increase the pressure on the authorities who have to decide on the privacy rules of European consumers and users.