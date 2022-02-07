Are famous people ruining memes?

It is said that the life of a meme is over as soon as celebrities start exploiting it to look on trend. It’s definitely an exaggeration, and no one knows who the phrase is attributed to (the internet, in general, probably). But an unwritten rule is that when something makes the leap from internet culture to celebrity culture, that thing begins its downward path. As he pointed out recently Vulture“the traditional mechanisms of celebrity are leaving the stars”, Which in response they are throwing themselves into viral trends to increase their influence. Which wouldn’t be a problem, except that it can sometimes feel the same as when you watch a person floundering around in public trying to sing your favorite karaoke song, the one you always do perfectly well.

In this case, let’s talk about “That’s Not My Name“, the meme that has recently become popular on TikTok. The premise is simple: with the 2008 song by Ting Ting in the background, That’s Not My Name in fact (“my name is not that”, literally), users post pictures of themselves (or others) in the role of the alter egos who earned them their nicknames (I confess: I discovered the meme by watching videos of people posting on TikTok images of their cats engaging in nonsensical activities that led to their owners giving them their nicknames. The fact that these videos dominated my personal TikTok page for a week probably says more about me than the meme itself). But when they interpreted it Drew Barrymore And Christina Aguilera, the meme has become a way to uncover the roles covered in the career or the musical discography of the interested parties. Funny, but maybe a bit distant from the purpose with which the trend was born (also it always makes you smile to remember Barrymore in Uncontrollable paranormal phenomena).

Celebrities who jump on social media trends are nothing new, nor do they represent news. It has been happening since what seems to be the dawn of time, even though it was probably 2012. Sometimes the results are brilliant, sometimes bad, but they almost always miss the point. They bypass the cycle of virality. The best memes involving stars are those where their hand is not there. For example, when someone posts a reaction gif from The revenge of the blondes, and not when Reese Witherspoon reminds you on TikTok that she played Elle Woods. When celebrities make memes, it’s like the simulation suddenly became aware. It’s fun, but the effect isn’t unlike watching Encanto and wondering if all those ballets were included in the film just because Disney was hoping they would go viral.

This means the That’s Not My Name is doomed? Hard to say. People are likely to indulge in other interests and trends, because there is always something new going viral. However, this does not mean that we cannot regain possession of the meme. Once celebrities have grossed their millions of views, the meme could return to the proud parents and cat owners who made it popular. And, honestly, that would be right. The internet often ditches things that went too far too quickly, but sometimes a meme, even if that wasn’t the case. That’s Not My Name, deserves to be preserved even after being bribed by celebrities. Not doing so would give too much power to those who already have enough.

This article originally appeared on Wired Us.