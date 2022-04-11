Are flip phones worth it? The big pros and cons

This is the promise of foldable technology: it adds screen space to a device that fits in your pocket, improving productivity. But does it really hold the key to simplifying our digital lives? Looking to fix a problem?

Every year since 2019, technology analysts and marketing departments claim that foldable technology will finally find its niche. Well, we’ve tested just about every major foldable phone on the market in recent years, and we can tell you right now: Maybe next year.

The past and present of folding phones

The idea of ​​a folding phone is not new. The first recorded depiction of a flip phone was in Phillip Francis Nowlan’s novel Armageddon 2419 AD, first published in August 1928.

Also think of the Star Trek communicator in the original 1966-69 series. But it took until 1996 for that vision to become a reality with the Motorola StarTAC. However, by the late 2010s, its popularity was waning thanks to the rise of stick-like smartphones like the iPhone and other touch-sensitive devices.

Today, however, foldable devices are experiencing a renaissance thanks to high-tech glass that combines touchscreen functionality with a foldable form factor. Some of the biggest phone and tablet manufacturers such as Samsung, Microsoft, Huawei and Honor jumped on this trend, offering premium devices that typically come with an external screen and a large internal screen revealed when the device is unfolded.

The heart of what makes this possible is actual folding glass. The first devices used plastic or polymers, and they didn’t get very good reviews. But Samsung and other manufacturers are working with companies like Corning, the developer of Gorilla Glass, to incorporate real glass, which is stronger and looks much better. However, it is also a difficult problem to solve.

“It’s a new technology that enables folding,” said Stephen Hawke, director of product management for Samsung Electronics America. “It’s called ultra-thin glass. And it’s not two separate panes; it’s essentially a single pane of glass that’s actually able to fold back on itself.”

Hawke said the Fold 3, Samsung’s flagship flip phone, is rated to withstand 200,000 openings and closings over the life of the phone. Opening and closing it 344 times a day (which is how addicted Americans are to their phones, according to Reviews.org) means it would survive about 1.5 years. Let’s be generous and say two years, since the outer screen allows you to check messages and notifications without unfolding it.

But how useful is a foldable device, really? Well, most manufacturers emphasize the usefulness of using multiple apps at once or accessing more of your information when you’re in different apps. Microsoft says it has research showing that parallel multitasking helps solve the problem of working across multiple apps.

“The additional screen space of a dual-screen device, as well as the fact that this additional space is well defined across two screens, reduces the amount of cognitive effort people put into completing a task,” says Kimmo Lehtosalo, Director Microsoft Product Management Senior.

Interestingly, Microsoft’s Surface Duo 2 doesn’t use folding glass, but rather two glass panels joined by a 360-degree hinge. The software bridges the two screens as if spanning multiple monitors on the desktop.

We found opening the Fold and using it for reading or browsing the web awkward. It was too big to hold comfortably in this fully open form, requiring us to either prop it up on two fingers or hold it by the edges of the large internal display. Forget about using it with one hand.

Where it did shine was watching videos or playing games, which was helped by its fast 120hz refresh rate that allowed us to move through content without a hitch. The unfolded 7.6-inch seamless display is bright with rich blacks and vibrant colors.

In previous reviews, we liked the Z Fold 3’s processor and top-notch cameras, but wished it was less bulky and not as expensive. We found the Z Flip 3 to be stronger and better priced, but its battery and cameras were poor. The Microsoft Surface Duo 2 was a solid machine, but it was still priced a bit higher than most consumers will be willing to pay.

The Big Pros and Cons of Flip Phones

Here are the main pros and cons that stood out during our time with the Fold, but they also apply generally to most foldables, given the limitations of the technology at the moment:

Bigger screen: It can’t be helped that the larger screen is the main selling point of foldable phones. And opening the Galaxy Z Fold 3 for the first time gives a sense of awe. The same thing happened to me with the Honor Magic V that I had the opportunity to meet and have a first ‘hands-on’. Definitely the outer screen is the one that surprised me the most for having curved edges, but seeing the phone unfolded really impacts. Use it to consume content and play: “You can see huge things!” She was especially interested in trying out games, like Genshin Impact, which looks very impressive on the bigger screen.

Water resistance is not good: The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is rated at IPX8, capable of withstanding immersion in 1.5 meters of water for up to 30 minutes. That pales in comparison to the iPhone 13 Pro, which is rated at IP68, or 6 meters for up to 30 minutes. Nor is the Fold dustproof at all.

My only fear is that they feel really fragile. When I try one, I am constantly worried about dropping it. And I point this out because it is not a phone that can be easily fixed if the internal screen is broken. (There are a number of protectors available for this, but they all leave the outer screen exposed and add bulk to an already large device.) thick as a brick Note: The Fold 3 isn't slim when folded, at 16 millimeters. That's almost twice as thick as the iPhone 13 Pro Max, for reference. It is also a bit heavier. This is pretty typical of foldables right now because there are additional components and they have to go somewhere.

Note: The Fold 3 isn’t slim when folded, at 16 millimeters. That’s almost twice as thick as the iPhone 13 Pro Max, for reference. It is also a bit heavier. This is pretty typical of foldables right now because there are additional components and they have to go somewhere. Expensive: All folding models at the moment have a high price and that can be a factor for their adoption to take much longer.

There’s no question that foldable phones are marvels of engineering. The amount of work that has gone into improving durability and water resistance over the last few years is truly impressive. And yet, there is a feeling that there are too many limitations of this concept that still does not offer convincing and practical advantages over ordinary smartphones.

For those willing to pay the price, the Microsoft Surface Duo ( USD$579 or MX$18,999) is best for those focused on productivity. For those who want a more compact foldable at a relatively reasonable flagship price, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 ( USD$609 or MX$18,181) could be an option. And the Honor Magic V is yet to be confirmed in many markets. But carriers still need to figure out exactly who these phones are for.