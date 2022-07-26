Are indoor masks making a comeback?

Russia shows its true face by attacking the port of Odessa just hours after signing an agreement. Pope Francis apologizes for the “deplorable evil” of abuse of indigenous people in Canada’s Catholic residential schools. Currency crisis, inflation, unemployment, poverty: what is happening in Argentina? This is what you need to know to start the day. Truth first.

1. Do we have to wear masks again in closed places?

It is a confusing time, once again, in the covid-19 pandemic. Does the recent rise in coronavirus cases necessitate a reimposition of indoor mask wearing? To learn more about this topic, we have resorted to the Dr. Leana Wen, a CNN medical analyst and professor of public health at George Washington University.

2. Exchange crisis, inflation, unemployment, poverty: what is happening in Argentina?

For Argentines it is almost like a faithful and very bitter tradition: the country is currently experiencing a new crisis in its economy which, added to the harsh political situation within the coalition that has governed since 2019, it is shaking society and increasing tensions. The situation is not new: the economy has been going up and down since 2011, while poverty and inflation have maintained an upward trend.

New restrictions for access to the dollar in Argentina 3:11

3. Russia shows its true face

United Nations chief António Guterres seemed both relieved and worried when a grain export deal (which he himself negotiated) between Russia and Ukraine was signed in Istanbul on Friday last week, with Turkey acting as intermediary. Less than 24 hours after it was signed, the subsequent calm in Odessa was shattered when two Russian Kalibr cruise missiles launched from the sea crashed into the port. Analysis by Nic Robertson.

4. Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan could spark a strong response from China

China’s warnings against a possible trip by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan appear to have caused concern in Washington. The Asian country’s foreign ministry promised “decisive and forceful measures” if she went ahead with the trip and, since then, a flurry of comments from US officials have only increased the sense of alarm.

China expresses its dissatisfaction with the possible visit of Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan 1:03

5. The north suffers from unprecedented heat. Will the same thing happen in the southern summer?

With stoves on and hot drinks in hand, from the Southern Cone they carefully observe the heat waves that are wreaking havoc in Europe and the United States and wonder: what will summer bring? It is still too early to make reliable forecasts for December, but the similarities and differences between the hemispheres give us some clues.

What to do to face the heat wave in the United States? 0:50

at coffee time

Study Links Regular Naps to Increased Risk of High Blood Pressure, Stroke

People who nap frequently are more likely to develop high blood pressure and have a stroke, according to a powerful new study. The underlying reason may be, according to the researchers, who sleep poorly at night.

How is hypertension diagnosed? 1:56

A chess-playing robot breaks a child’s finger

A chess-playing robot broke a child’s finger during a game in Russia last week. How was it possible?

Robot breaks a child’s finger during a chess game 0:35

Paul Sorvino, star of ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Law & Order’, dies at 83

Paul Sorvino, an imposing actor whose roles ranged from mob boss in “Goodfellas” to a role in the police drama “Law & Order,” has died. Sorvino died of natural causes with his wife Dee Dee at his side. Here is a review of his career.

The 10 controversies of Elon Musk in recent years

The newspaper The Wall Street Journal reported that Musk had an affair with Nicole Shanahan, the wife of Sergey Brin, co-founder of Google. Musk has denied it. This is the latest in a series of controversies in which he has been involved in recent years.

Adele announces new dates for her concert series in Las Vegas

“There are no words to explain how excited I am to finally be able to announce the new dates for these concerts. It truly broke my heart to have to cancel them.” Adele wrote on her Instagram account. Here, the details of the tour.

Adele announces new dates for her concert series in Las Vegas 0:59

The number of the day

6,000

The Oak Fire in California is spreading rapidly, burning homes near Yosemite. From Friday until now it has burned more than 6,000 hectares.

Satellite images show the progress of the Oak wildfire 0:34

quote of the day

“I humbly ask forgiveness for the evil committed by so many Christians against indigenous peoples”

Pope Francis apologizes for the “deplorable evil” of abuse of indigenous people in thes Canada Catholic Residential Schools.

Why is Pope Francis apologizing to Canadians? 2:27

And to finish…

Video captures the terrifying moment a great white shark rams a diver

Jeff Kurr, the producer and director of Discovery’s “Shark Week,” talks about the footage his team captured of a great white shark destroying a diver’s cage. Discovery and CNN share a corporate parent, Warner Bros. Discovery.