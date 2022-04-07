Technology

Are Intel Ocean Cove cores heavily inspired by AMD Zen?

Today we have new information regarding the nuclei Intel Ocean Covehigh-performance cores that we will see with the processors Meteor Lake to a manufacturing process Intel 4 next year. As revealed by a patent filed by Intel, the design scheme of the Ocean Cove architecture is exaggeratedly similar to that of AMD Zen coreswhich debuted with the first family of AMD Ryzen processors.

Specifically, it is indicated that both the design of the core architecture of Intel Ocean Cove, both low-level and high-level, it is an exact copy of the original Zen core architecture from AMD. Even from the most basic execution, recovery, and decoding layers to the top core hierarchy and chiplet design, everything appears to be a ‘Copy & Paste’ of the early Zen architecture that was fabricated using a 14nm fabrication process.

As far as we know, Intel’s Ocean Cove core architecture was intended to be manufactured under Intel’s 7nm, today called Intel 4, referring to it being equivalent to TSMC’s 4nm, although no further details have been released. official, and it still needs to be launched Raptor Lake during the second half of this year so that we can start to focus on this new high-performance architecture.

Intel Ocean Cove would be inspired by AMD Zen

Obviously, Intel’s ears were ringing so much who spoke about this curiosityindicating that basically they have not copied anything that respects Intellectual Property rights.

“When filing a patent application, the citation of existing and relevant technologies in the industry is common practice. US Patent No. 11,294,809 discloses Intel innovations in the context of alternative implementations and does not attempt to copy or patent inventions of any other company. Intel respects the Intellectual Property rights of all parties,” said a company spokesperson.

