Are Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt back? They had SECRET dinner in the city of love

It is no secret to anyone that Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt formed one of the most beautiful marriages on the big screen, and after both of them are single, fans expect a reconciliation.

The love story between the two famous dates back to 1998, when the representatives of both were in charge of making a meeting between the two after the two ended with their respective partners.

And after two years of relationship, in July 2000, the most beloved couple in America got married in Malibu in an intimate and private ceremony, becoming one of the most anticipated unions.

But their romance did not last until 2005, when they announced their divorce amid several rumors that pointed to infidelity on the part of the Hollywood actor.

It was one of the most mediatic couples. Photo: Getty Images

The strongest of them: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt fell in love filming “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”, but this was not confirmed until the actors decided to move in together.

Since then, the blonde had decided to completely distance herself from her ex-husband, until he ended his marriage to Jolie in 2016, and some rumors suggested that he was looking for her.

Everything had remained in simple rumors, because to date, Brad had legal problems with Angelina, both because of the heritage that they both built, and because of the guardianship of their children.

But Brad made it very clear in 2020 that he still has great affection for Aniston, and he showed it in the couple he met after fifteen years without seeing each other at the SAG awards.

But now, fans have exploded with emotion after it was revealed that they spent a romantic moment in the French capital on February 14, which could spark a possible reconciliation.

Romantic dinner in Paris

According to Closer magazine, the couple met in Paris a few weeks ago, and Brad Pitt was invited by the Minister of Culture to visit the Pompidou Center and see the private collection of François Pinault exhibited at the Stock Exchange.

And by a strange coincidence, his ex was filming some scenes from the second part of the movie “Criminals at sea”, so they did not hesitate in the least to organize their agendas to hold a dinner.

So far it is known that the couple met very discreetly at the Costes hotel on Valentine’s Day, and everything seems to indicate that they had a great time during their meeting.

According to the publication, Jen was dressed very simply: jeans and a jacket, so she sat at a table, and a moment later the Hollywood star arrived, and both tried to go unnoticed.

