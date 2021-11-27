Are Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer Together? Amid rumors and denials the world is rooting for Ross and Rachel from Friends

Other than Friends: it’s love between Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer. After 20 years of buried feelings, the two actors, returning from the reunion of the sitcom that made them famous, would be together. It will be the Bennifer effect, but apparently it is very fashionable to successfully relive the flames of youth. The bomb is revealed by British magazine Closer, but Independent cools tempers, and reports that Schwimmer’s spokespersons have said there is “no truth” in the rumors of a romance.

But let’s take a step back: during the Friends reunion, which took place last May, the two had finally revealed that they had secretly harbored feelings for each other in real life, which they had to “channel” through their characters, Ross and Rachel, because either one or the other, at that time, always had other relationships.

Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry guests of James Corden’s late Show on the occasion of the reboot

It would have been that public and mutual admission, after the reunion, to trigger that feeling again. The difference is that now, the two are both single.

An “insider” would reveal to Closer: “After the reunion, it became clear that the memory of the past had aroused feelings for both of them and that the chemistry they had always had to bury was still there. They started texting each other right after. filming and, just last month, David flew from his home to New York to see Jen in Los Angeles. “

“They spent time at Jen’s house, where she made dinner in the evening, and they had a great time together, chatting and laughing. They were also seen drinking wine, chatting amiably, as they walked through one of Jen’s favorite vineyards in Santa Barbara. It was clear that there was a lot of chemistry between them. “

To confirm these words, the fact that last week, the couple flirted on “social media” while promoting the merchandising for the show. David posted a photo with a silhouette t-shirt of their characters and tagged Jen. Jen wrote, “For the record … we weren’t so on hiatus,” in reference to their on-screen romance.

Jennifer Aniston, a year after the series ended in 2004, was married for 5 years to Brad Pitt, until he fell in love with Angelina Jolie. After Jen also divorced her second husband Justin Theroux in 2018, fans were hoping she and Brad would reunite after seeing them close together at the 2020 Oscars, but the two have reiterated multiple times that they are just “good friends.” Jen started dating a TV producer last November, but the story ended soon after.

David, who in the past has been linked to singer and actress Natalie Imbruglia, was recently photographed with a mysterious woman, but friends say he only has Jen on his mind …