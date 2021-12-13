Are Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer Together? The denial of “Ross”: just friends

“Cuore Infanto” for thousands of fans of “Friends“, who in the last few hours have trembled and hoped: Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer they don’t have a love story. The iconic Rachel And Ross of the hugely popular TV series are not together, as explained by one of the parties concerned. To deny the rumors about a relationship – dreamed of by millions of fans of “Friends” – it was Schwimmer. Through his spokespersons, the actor told the ‘Sun’ that there is noit’s “no truth” about rumors that he and Aniston are dating.

The words that had led the most romantic fans to dream were the statements during the reunion for i 25 years of ‘Friends: “In the first season, I had a huge crush on Jen“Schwimmer said in the James Corden special. “It was mutual”Jennifer Aniston replied. “At a certain point we were both attracted to each other, but we were like two ships that didn’t cross: one of us was always in a relationship. We never crossed that limit, but both … “, Schwimmer added, making it clear that the thought had been there.









Yesterday the news circulated of a possible love story (this time not only on the small screen) between the two sparked fans of and beyond. Many would have wanted to see them really together ever since they interpreted Ross and Rachel in the famous TV series. Then since they revealed, during the 25th anniversary reunion of ‘Friends’, that they were really attracted to each other, many have hoped to see them together over 20 years apart. But this did not happen. The two are “just” friends. Friends.