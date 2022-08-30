Are Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm the hottest new couple in Hollywood?

MHave a secret relationship in Hollywood, especially when you’re as famous as Jennifer Aniston Y Jon Ham it can’t be easy.

However, an anonymous source appears to have spilled the beans to the Australian media, who have confirmed that the couple have had several secret dates.

While the pair’s paths have crossed before, Aniston she always had a husband by her side, but not this time.

“And there is no doubt that jon is completely captivated by Jen“, the source told Women’s Day.

According to reports, Aniston Y Hamm came together during production of ‘The Morning Show,’ an Emmy-nominated series on Apple TV+, which Hamm joined for the third season.

Jennifer Aniston53 years old, and Jon Ham51, are old acquaintances, sharing not only successful careers, but a long list of failed relationships.

In the case of Anistonbest known for her role as Rachel Greene on ‘Friends’, has had affairs with the likes of Brad Pitt, Paul Rudd and Justin Theroux.

Secondly, Hamm has gone out with Anna Osceolahis partner in ‘Mad Men’, and Jennifer Westfeldt.

What is ‘The Morning Show’ about?

The series narrates the daily life of the staff of a morning television program. Work, personal and social relationships make up the plot of the series.

Throughout the seasons, ‘The Morning Show’, which also features Reese witherspoonhas dealt with important issues such as the coronavirus and labor abuse.