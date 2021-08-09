Are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck back together? A vacation in Montana makes fans dream

To the delight of the couple’s fans, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, who broke up in 2004, would be back together. Last week they took a trip to the Yellowstone Club in Montana and since that time they have stayed in touch every day. According to a us weekly source, Affleck and Lopez could revive their relationship. “[Lei] he has feelings for Ben. They are going slowly, but things are moving in a romantic direction,” the source said.

The source also said that JLo “isn’t doing anything hasty” and that “Jen really enjoyed her trip to Montana and loves Ben’s friendship.” This news follows Jennifer Lopez’s breakup from Alex Rodriguez which, according to the People source, “was pretty difficult. They both liked spending time together as a family, but it was hard to keep that special spark when they saw each other every day.”

Another source said Rodriguez hopes he and Lopez can sort things out: “Alex is jealous that Jen and Ben see each other. He continues to hope that they can be reconciled.” Rodriguez and Lopez started dating in 2017 and got engaged in 2019. Earlier this year, Ben Affleck and his girlfriend for less than a year, Knives Out actress Ana de Armas, also broke up. “Ben doesn’t go out with Ana anymore,” the source said. “Their relationship was complicated.” Affleck has three children with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, and Lopez has twins, Emme and Max, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.