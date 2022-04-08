Are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck engaged again? A look back at her sparkling 6.1-carat pink diamond – Up News Info

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck engaged again? After photos surfaced of the ‘Jenny from the Block’ singer wearing a diamond ring, speculation began to swirl about whether that was the case – or if the jewelry was simply a fashion piece .

In the snaps, the star was seen shopping for furniture with one of her children on Monday. Lopez wore a floral dress, oversized sunglasses and the diamond ring for the outing.

It’s unclear if Affleck and Lopez are engaged. Representatives for the two stars did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

The couple were already engaged before annulled their marriage days before it was supposed to take place in 2004.

The “Deep Water” star proposed to Lopez in 2002 with a 6.1-carat pink diamond from famed jeweler Harry Winston, Inc.

The rare radiant-cut gem made headlines in celebrity tabloid circles with reports that pegged her worth at between $1.2 million and $2.5 million.

Diamond Hedge experts agree with the old estimate, but at least Lopez received a gemstone she would have considered her favorite at the time, according to ABC News.

The two rekindled their romance in 2021.

Lopez recently reflected on the media scrutiny the couple faced when they first started dating.

“It’s funny because Well and I were together, and we were so in love,” the 52-year-old shared for March 2022 issue of Rolling Stone. “It was one of the happiest times of my life. But also, there was this other thing that was going on where we were being criticized, and that really destroyed our relationship from the inside, because we were just too young to understand at that time what things really were. the most important things in life. »

