Entertainment

Are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck engaged again? A look back at her sparkling 6.1-carat pink diamond – Up News Info

Photo of James James14 hours ago
0 2 minutes read

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck engaged again? After photos surfaced of the ‘Jenny from the Block’ singer wearing a diamond ring, speculation began to swirl about whether that was the case – or if the jewelry was simply a fashion piece .

In the snaps, the star was seen shopping for furniture with one of her children on Monday. Lopez wore a floral dress, oversized sunglasses and the diamond ring for the outing.

It’s unclear if Affleck and Lopez are engaged. Representatives for the two stars did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

The couple were already engaged before annulled their marriage days before it was supposed to take place in 2004.

JENNIFER LOPEZ STORIES THE MOMENT SHE KNEW STARDOM HAD CHANGED HER LIFE FOREVER

Photos of the ‘Jenny from the Block’ singer wearing a diamond ring have surfaced, sparking speculation as to whether the star and Ben Affleck were engaged or just dating. a fashion piece.
(Background)

The “Deep Water” star proposed to Lopez in 2002 with a 6.1-carat pink diamond from famed jeweler Harry Winston, Inc.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The rare radiant-cut gem made headlines in celebrity tabloid circles with reports that pegged her worth at between $1.2 million and $2.5 million.

In the snaps, the star was seen shopping for furniture with one of her children on Monday. Lopez wore a floral dress, oversized sunglasses and the diamond ring for the outing.

In the snaps, the star was seen shopping for furniture with one of her children on Monday. Lopez wore a floral dress, oversized sunglasses and the diamond ring for the outing.
(Background)

Diamond Hedge experts agree with the old estimate, but at least Lopez received a gemstone she would have considered her favorite at the time, according to ABC News.

The two rekindled their romance in 2021.

Jennifer Lopez pictured here with her 6.1 carat pink diamond.

Jennifer Lopez pictured here with her 6.1 carat pink diamond.
(Vera Anderson/WireImage)

Lopez recently reflected on the media scrutiny the couple faced when they first started dating.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

“It’s funny because Well and I were together, and we were so in love,” the 52-year-old shared for March 2022 issue of Rolling Stone. “It was one of the happiest times of my life. But also, there was this other thing that was going on where we were being criticized, and that really destroyed our relationship from the inside, because we were just too young to understand at that time what things really were. the most important things in life. »

Cortney Moore of Fox Business contributed to this report

Source link

Photo of James James14 hours ago
0 2 minutes read

Related Articles

James Gunn Claims Rogue One Is The Most “Underrated” Star Wars Movie

8 mins ago

Gigi Hadid stars in a movie for H&M

10 mins ago

Joe Russo Says What the “Secret Ingredient” of Marvel Movies Is

20 mins ago

Harry Potter: Emma Watson didn’t know that Radcliffe had been an alcoholic!

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button