Are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck married? Obtain a marriage license

A marriage in the making for two decades! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married after getting engaged for the second time, Deadline confirms.

The couple obtained a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada, on Saturday, July 16, according to legal documents obtained by We. TMZ was the first to break the news.

The “Get Right” singer, 52, and the Oscar-winning actress, 49, rekindled their romance shortly after Lopez split in April 2021 from her ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez. Within weeks, the duo flew to Montana for a low-key vacation.

“Ben and Jen [felt] so close to each other very quickly,” a source said exclusively. We Weekly at the time. “The old flame is absolutely rekindled. They picked up where they left off in terms of affection for each other. … They respect and trust each other.

Two months later, the couple made their romance Instagram official when the Hustlers the actress posted a photo of her and the Argo director sharing a kiss on her birthday. An insider later said We that the New York native “called it her best birthday yet.”

In September 2021, the duo made their triumphant return to the red carpet at the Venice International Film Festival premiere of Affleck’s film. The last duel. A few days later, the couple returned to the United States for the Met Gala in New York, where they kissed through masks at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Earlier this year, Lopez confirmed that Affleck had proposed a second time, this time with an 8.5-carat green diamond ring. “They are both happier than ever,” said an insider We in April.

The shades of blue alum and Justice League actor met in 2002 during the filming of the film Lilies. Affleck proposed in November that year after a whirlwind romance, but the duo later called off their planned nuptials in September 2003 due to “excessive media attention”. They officially arrested him in January 2004.

Lopez continued with Mark Anthonywhom she married in June 2004. The ex-spouses, who share 14-year-old twins Max and Emme, separated in July 2011 and finalized their divorce three years later.

Affleck, for his part, married Jennifer Garnier in June 2005. The wearing pearls star and the Juno actress, 50, are the parents of Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10. The duo announced their split in June 2015.

Despite their marriages to other people, Lopez and Affleck have continued to speak positively of each other in the press. In 2020, the missing girl the actor said The New York Times that he thought his now-wife should have been nominated for an Oscar for her performance in Hustlers.

“She’s the real thing”, the Goodwill hunting said the screenwriter at the time. “I’m in touch with her periodically and I have a lot of respect for her. How awesome is it that she had her biggest hit at 50? It’s f-king baller.

Earlier this year, Lopez admitted that no one was “more surprised” than her and Affleck at their reunion. “You could never imagine something like this could happen,” she said during a February appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “It’s a beautiful thing.”

We Weekly has reached out to reps for Affleck and Lopez for comment.

