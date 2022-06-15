Are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck married?

After resuming their romance and later getting engaged, everything seems to indicate that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are already husband and wife, as different versions claim that the couple secretly married.

Despite the fact that it was one of the most anticipated weddings in the world of entertainment and that it generated the most expectations, the couple decided not to wait any longer and this weekend they would have married in a small ceremony attended by only their closest friends. .

It was the Spanish magazine Cuore, which was in charge of spreading the news, as well as some details of the celebration, for example that it took place at the exclusive Ritz-Reynolds hotel in Lake Oconee in Georgia, in addition to the fact that the bride and groom had confidentiality agreements signed by all the guests, the workers of the place and even the organizers of the event.

However, despite the secrecy with which they handled absolutely everything, the local residents would have spoiled the couple’s plans and were in charge of leaking the little secret to the media.

For now, neither Afleck nor Lopez have spoken about it, but it is believed that it is only a matter of days before the spouses come out to confirm their union, since they would have sold the exclusive to a well-known publication.

In recent weeks, and according to information from the TMZ portal, the couple would have been looking for a house to move in together, even revealing that both López and Affleck were interested in acquiring a mansion located in Beverly Hills and valued at more than 60 million of dollars.

This has been your love story

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez met during the filming of the film “Gigi”, in 2002. At that time the interpreter of “On the Floor” was married to her second husband, Cris Judd, but months later she announced the end of her marriage and later his romance with Affleck.

The love between the celebrities was more than evident, they attended all kinds of events together and very soon the delivery of the ring arrived; however, in 2004 and a few months before the date of the link, the couple separated permanently.

Both went their separate ways, he married actress Jennifer Garner; while she did it with the salsero Marc Anthony, a relationship from which two children were born. In 2011, “La Diva del Bronx” separated from the singer and began a relationship with Alex Rodriguez, with whom she also got engaged but without a happy ending.

In April 2021, Rodriguez and Lopez ended their romance and by June of the same year, the singer was caught kissing her former boyfriend, Affleck. Although everything indicated that “Beniffer” had returned, it was not until months later that the couple confirmed her return.