Entertainment

Are Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake the coolest couple on the ‘frontrow’?

Photo of James James54 mins ago
0 38 1 minute read

Jessica Biel Y Justin Timberlake they’re turning Paris Men’s Fashion Week into what they wanted to be – at least while their love lasted – Julie Fox Y kanye-west: the couple more cool who ever occupied front row of a parade. The difference, in addition to the 15 years of love that unites them, is the fact that the Timberlake-Biel tandem is not as committed to eccentricity as it is to Fox West, which is not to say that their coordinated looks are devoid of boldness. The last demonstration of these affirmations has been left at the entrance of the parade with which Kenzo presented his spring/summer 2023 collection for men. On the one hand, the actor and singer has taken shoes type oxford in caramel colored leather, pants oversized in sand color, T-shirt denim indigo and khaki green overshirt signed precisely by Kenzo.

Gtres Online

In the meantime, Jessica Biel has worn one of the creations that Nigo, the creative director of the firm, was presenting on the catwalk of Kenzo: a business suit of distorted gingham check in black and white consisting of pants and jacket. She has combined the two piece with sunglasses, one lopsided beret also signed by Kenzo and a bralette black that is pure trend of summer 2022.

Source link

Photo of James James54 mins ago
0 38 1 minute read

Related Articles

Halftime, or Jennifer Lopez’s revenge on the 2000s

3 mins ago

Chavo del 8: the reason why “Professor Jirafales” was discriminated against in real life

8 mins ago

the best looks of the famous

9 mins ago

Rodrigo De Paul dithyrambic towards Lionel Messi

14 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button