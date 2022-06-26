Are Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake the coolest couple on the ‘frontrow’?

Jessica Biel Y Justin Timberlake they’re turning Paris Men’s Fashion Week into what they wanted to be – at least while their love lasted – Julie Fox Y kanye-west: the couple more cool who ever occupied front row of a parade. The difference, in addition to the 15 years of love that unites them, is the fact that the Timberlake-Biel tandem is not as committed to eccentricity as it is to Fox West, which is not to say that their coordinated looks are devoid of boldness. The last demonstration of these affirmations has been left at the entrance of the parade with which Kenzo presented his spring/summer 2023 collection for men. On the one hand, the actor and singer has taken shoes type oxford in caramel colored leather, pants oversized in sand color, T-shirt denim indigo and khaki green overshirt signed precisely by Kenzo.

Gtres Online

In the meantime, Jessica Biel has worn one of the creations that Nigo, the creative director of the firm, was presenting on the catwalk of Kenzo: a business suit of distorted gingham check in black and white consisting of pants and jacket. She has combined the two piece with sunglasses, one lopsided beret also signed by Kenzo and a bralette black that is pure trend of summer 2022.