Are Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara still married?

In the world of Hollywood relationships, it can be challenging to keep up with the latest news about celebrity couples. One couple that has been in the headlines for many years is Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara. Known for their stunning looks and successful career, this power couple has captured the hearts of many fans. But are they still married? Let’s get into the details.

According to the latest reports, Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara are actually still married. The couple got married on November 22, 2015, in a lavish ceremony held in Palm Beach, Florida. Since then, they have been going strong and remain one of Hollywood’s most loved couples.

Joe Manganiello, an American actor, became famous for his role as Alcide Hervaux in the hit TV series “True Blood”. He has also appeared in films such as “Magic Mike” and “Rampage”. On the other hand, Sofia Vergara is a Colombian-American actress, comedian, and model. She gained international recognition for her role as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett on the popular sitcom “Modern Family”.

general question:

Question: How did Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara meet?

Answer: Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara first met at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in 2014. They began dating shortly after and got engaged on Christmas Day that year.

Question: Do Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara have any kids?

Answer: No, Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara do not have any children. However, Sofia has a son named Manolo from her previous marriage.

Q: Are there any upcoming projects for Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara?

Answer: Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara both have busy schedules. Joe has several film projects in the pipeline, including the highly anticipated “The Batman.” On the other hand, Sofia is working on a new TV series called “Briarpatch”.

Finally, Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara are still happily married. Their love story continues to inspire fans around the world, and their successful career shows no signs of slowing down. As fans, we can’t wait to see what the future holds for this dynamic duo.