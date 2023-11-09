Are Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez friends?

In the world of celebrity gossip, few relationships have captured fans’ attention like the on-again, off-again romance between Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez. From their early days as teenage lovers to their tumultuous breakup and subsequent reconciliation, their relationship has been a constant source of speculation and intrigue. But where do they stand now? Are they still friends?

History:

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez first started dating in 2010, when they were both rising stars in the music industry. Their relationship soon became a favorite topic among fans and the media, with the couple often making headlines for their public displays of affection and romantic gestures. However, their relationship was far from smooth, and they went through several breakups and make-ups over the years.

His current status:

At the moment it seems that Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are no longer friends. After their last breakup in 2018, both the stars have moved on with their lives and are focusing on their respective careers. Although they may have shared a deep relationship in the past, it seems that they have gone their separate ways and have not been seen together or interacted in public since their separation.

general question:

Question: Are Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez still in a romantic relationship?

Answer: No, they are not. They split for the final time in 2018 and have since moved on.

Question: Have Justin and Selena spoken publicly about their relationship?

Answer: Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez have both been relatively quiet about their relationship in recent years. He has chosen to keep his personal life private.

Question: Is there a possibility of reconciliation between them in future?

Answer: Although anything is possible in the world of celebrity relationships, it seems impossible at this point. Both Justin and Selena have moved on and are focusing on their personal lives and careers.

Finally, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez, once a power couple in the music industry, are no longer friends. Their relationship has gone through many ups and downs, but they have gone their separate ways. Although fans may still hope for a reconciliation, it looks like their chapter together has come to an end.