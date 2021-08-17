Are Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson back together?

A saying goes: “Certain loves do not end, they make huge turns and then they come back”. The love story between Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian, practically since it began, is the queen of immense turns.

Apparently, after the last break up due to the umpteenth betrayal of the basketball champion, the two would be getting closer again and not just for their daughter’s sake True.

Be careful, however, because for the moment we are only talking about gossip and there is nothing confirmed, but if we have learned an important lesson from another of the sisters Kardashian / Jenner – in particular Kylie and its relationship with Travis Scott – behind silences and rumors something could be hiding and a reconciliation could really be in the air. A source close to the couple would have said that it is really premature to call them a couple again, but the two exes are in contact practically every day and Khloé is keen to include him in her life. On the front Thompson, we know well how he has never made any secret of wanting to return with her: love dedications on social media, appreciation and comments to the photos and words that are anything but conciliatory to the other former historian of the creator of Good American, Lamar Odom, who said he was still in love with his ex-wife.

This news has been widely commented online so much that someone, on Twitter, he went so far as to say that “Khloé he doesn’t have a shred of self-love ». Tweet to which she promptly replied the same Kardashian who wrote: «Have you come to conclusions about my life based on a random blog post? I think this says a lot more about you than about me. “

You’re telling me you made an assessment about my life because of a random blog? I think that says more about you than it does about me. – Khloé (@khloekardashian) August 16, 2021

The sister of Kim And Kourtney she does not particularly appreciate this type of externalization about her private life and already on other occasions she found herself arguing online with some users about the betrayal of her ex.

I don’t know what to think anymore. We look forward to other updates!