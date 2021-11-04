Are Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson dating? Here’s what’s true (and what’s not)

According to rumors, Kim Kardashian and the Saturday Night Live comedian are “having a lot of fun together”, but they’re just “good friends”.

For some days we have been talking about nothing but the (possible) couple Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson.

The two, she 41 and he 27, a Saturday Night Live comedian, were paparazzi together at Knott’s Scary Farm, a Halloween theme park in California.

It was a group outing, which they also participated in Kourtney Kardashian with future husband Travis Barker and other mutual friends.

Ever since photos of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson holding hands while taking a roller coaster ride have been around the web, everyone is wondering if the two are really a couple.

Are Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson dating?

Although fans immediately speculated that the two may be romantically involved, a source close to the realty star had said that Kim and Pete are “just friends”.

“They hang out with the same group of people, so they’ll be together from time to time. They are just friends who spend time together ».

However, other sources have instead confirmed that there is “a lot of chemistry” between the two.

“Pete can be super charming and Kim loves getting his attention,” said one insider, adding that they are “having a lot of fun together.”

Which is why, Kim and Pete met again a few days after the roller coaster to go to dinner. The first time in the company of other friends, while the second time just the two of them in the private terrace of Zero Bond, one of the most exclusive restaurants in New York.

Apparently Kim Kardashian, who left Kanye West earlier this year, is “very intrigued ”by Pete Davidson.

“She likes him,” the source would have confirmed.

“Kim finds him one of the funniest people I’ve ever met. After the past year, she wants a little more lighthearted fun and that’s exactly what he gives her.

Kim’s entire family loves Pete too, and he fits perfectly into his group. ‘

However, the source also insisted that they are really just friends.

“Have a lot of fun with Pete, he makes her feel young again. But nothing romantic is happening. ‘