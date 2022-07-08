Are Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods friends again? Inside The Fan Theory

Kardashian-Jenner fans have started speculating that Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods might secretly be friends again.

The two fell out following the 2019 Tristan Thompson scandal where Woods kissed him at a party while still with Khloe Kardashian, but fans are starting to think they might be back.

Are Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods friends again?

With Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods still unfollowing each other on Instagram, fans think Jenner might be hinting at a secret reconciliation with her former friend.

Recently, Jenner tweeted, “If I did a King Kylie collection what products would you like to see. »

The King Kylie era, which ran between 2014 and 2016 (remember the blue hair), featured Jenner using social media and creating her own personal brand.

During that time, Jenner created videos on apps like Vine and Snapchat, usually featuring her best friend, Woods.

The videos shared by Jenner were surprisingly candid and often humorous, giving fans insight into her life not only as a teenager but also as a member of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

If Jenner is bringing back the King Kylie era, is it too presumptuous to think that she’s hinting that she and Woods might also be making a comeback?

One of the most telling pieces of evidence comes from a TikTok Jenner made in May where she used audio from her ‘Life of Kylie’ reality show.

The sound featured Woods’ voice in the background and not only that, but Woods was also a major part of the short-lived reality series.

After Jenner posted the TikTok, fans were quick to jump into her comments and point out how she knew what she was doing when using sound with Woods’ voice.

“Why does it feel like Kylie and Jordyn are still talking,” one fan commented.

Another fan wrote, “They said they would be best friends through good and bad. They will always be friends. But not made public. »

As if that weren’t enough, fans pointed out that in a recent “The Kardashians” episode, Jordyn Woods’ campaign photo for Good American, the clothing company owned by Khloe Kardashian, was used on the show.

Considering the Kardashian family has full control of their new Hulu show and can approve or deny certain things from airing, they wouldn’t have given the go-ahead to use Woods’ photo unless the family was in on the air again. good terms with her, right?

Many fans speculated that Jenner stopped being friends with Woods because of Khloe Kardashian, a rumor that Kardashian herself put to rest.

“I’m so sick of this narrative of me controlling my sister or dictating who she chooses to surround herself with,” Kardashian commented in 2021, under an Instagram video of someone asking, “So…Kylie is allowed to be friends with Jordyn again? »

“She’s an adult, who can do whatever she wants. I will support her in whatever she wants to do! she continued.

Maybe when Jenner unveils her new King Kylie collection for Kylie Cosmetics, we might see a surprise cameo from Woods!

