Are Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods friends again? Inside The Fan Theory

Kardashian-Jenner fans have started speculating that Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods might secretly be friends again.

The two fell out following the 2019 Tristan Thompson scandal where Woods kissed him at a party while still with Khloe Kardashian, but fans are starting to think they might be back.

Are Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods friends again?

With Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods still unfollowing each other on Instagram, fans think Jenner might be hinting at a secret reconciliation with her former friend.

Recently, Jenner tweeted, “If I did a King Kylie collection what products would you like to see. »

The King Kylie era, which ran between 2014 and 2016 (remember the blue hair), featured Jenner using social media and creating her own personal brand.

During that time, Jenner created videos on apps like Vine and Snapchat, usually featuring her best friend, Woods.

The videos shared by Jenner were surprisingly candid and often humorous, giving fans insight into her life not only as a teenager but also as a member of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

If Jenner is bringing back the King Kylie era, is it too presumptuous to think that she’s hinting that she and Woods might also be making a comeback?

