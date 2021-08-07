Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott together as an open couple? Speak to her!

What is the relationship between Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott? The girl decided to clarify their relationship through her Twitter profile. In recent days on the web there was a theory that claimed that the two had an open relationship. The girl, however, denied this idea without commenting on the possibility that the two are back together.

On Twitter wrote: “Guys, really invent anything” also tweeting a photo of an article that claimed that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were back together but with an open relationship. In a subsequent Tweet he then explained his position better:

I’m not discrediting anyone who has an open relationship, but it’s just disrespectful to throw this tale out there without knowing what’s true.

Kylie Jenner, however, only criticized the part that talked about the open relationship while she hasn’t denied that between her and Travis Scott are back together. Many fans believe that the couple has also reunited because in recent times they have often been together. In the last few days Kylie, Travis and Stormi, their daughter, have been to Disneyland and in early May Kylie attended Travis’ birthday.

However, it must be emphasized that since the breakup of the couple in October 2019 Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have had several periods of tug-of-war. At the moment, therefore, there seems to be nothing official. We just have to wait for a possible announcement of Kylie in her Instagram stories.

[FOTO: YOUTUBE]

