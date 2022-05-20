Entertainment

Are Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox expecting a baby? Or better yet, did they get married in secret?

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 36 2 minutes read

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have sparked rumors regarding their relationship and there is already talk that they could be expecting a baby, and it is also speculated that they married in a private wedding. Where did these rumors come from? Here we tell you.

The rumors of pregnancy and marriage that aroused Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

During his performance at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on May 15, the singer of ‘Bloody Valentine’, 32, called Fox, 36, his “wife” and referred to his “unborn child”.

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 36 2 minutes read

Related Articles

It’s not from Netflix: the series that Marvel canceled after its first season

3 mins ago

Rachel Zegler as Snow White on the set | Disney | Gal Gadot | Films

3 mins ago

Prodigy’s Estate announces posthumous album as latest rapper’s solo catalog returns to streaming

4 mins ago

Eugenio Derbez remembers that when he arrived in the US other migrants gave him food

14 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button