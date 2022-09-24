News

Are Mar-a-Lago and other Trump properties being accused of fraud overvalued?

  • Sam Cabral
  • BBC News, Washington

Trump at a business meeting for his company in 1987.

Donald Trump has built his real estate empire since the 1970s.

“The Art of Dealing” made Donald Trump a household name in real estate. But the New York Attorney General’s Office accuses the former US president of “the art of theft,” alleging that he grossly misrepresented the value of several of his properties.

Attorney General Letitia James sued Trump and three of his adult children on Wednesday, alleging they participated in financial fraud schemes to obtain favorable loans, tax breaks and other economic advantages.

Trump has denied wrongdoing and called the civil lawsuit filed by the Democrat “another witch hunt”.

The suit alleges misconduct at nearly two dozen Trump-owned properties in the US and abroad, many of them well-known.

