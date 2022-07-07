Are Martinoli and Garcia leaving Azteca? The Doctor clarifies the doubt

Midtime Editorial

TV Azteca is running out of broadcast rights for Liga MX after the departures of Necaxa and FC Juárez, for which Ricardo Salinas Pliego was questioned if I would let out Christian Martinoli and Luis García; reason why the “Doctor” broke the silence and clarified the panorama.

It should be remembered that the owner of Grupo Salinas replied to one of the Twitter users that he does not have “tied” to talented journalists sports as many people may believe, implying that they are free to leave without any problem.

Given this, the former Pumas footballer replied in the same tweet that he posted and asserted that They have the freedom to do what they like best. and therefore they would never leave.

“Boss Ricardo Salinas, that freedom that we feel in the company to do our job makes us immensely happy and proud to be part of Azteca. Thank you for the possibility of being part of such a great company. Hug !!!”, Garcia mentioned.

The boss had already answered

As is customary, Ricardo Salinas replied to Luis García’s response and incidentally thanked the professionalism they have always had with the company.

“My dear Luis Garcia, People don’t understand that when you have freedom, decisions become easier to make.I thank you for your work.”

It should be remembered that TV Azteca has rights to only five teams and they are all shared: Mazatlan and Puebla with ESPN; Santos, Chivas and Atlas with Televisa and its different platforms (Afizzionados, VIX and TUDN).