Are Marvel movies the epic of contemporaneity?

Are the films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe the epic of the contemporary? Yes, and we are not exaggerating.

We almost always associate the epic to the works of Homer and Virgil, but there are also poems that are lost in the mists of time or modern epics. This particular literary genre is based on ethics, that of the hero. But we will come back to this later.

The epic was born to collect knowledge, common experiences and create a horizon of values ​​within which each person can recognize himself. The epic is inclusive in the form in which she wants to include society in its values ​​- believed to be true in their own right – and she wants society itself, through her reading of her, to live according to virtue that high form of shared ethics, which it turns out to be a tribal encyclopedia to cling to in order to live by fixed and true values.

Unconsciously or not, even modernity has had the need to propose reassuring characters and themes capable of embodying values ​​to be shared.

Torquato Tasso in his “Gerusalemme Liberata” had already proposed a poem chivalrous sui generis which drew inspiration from the by now ancient medieval Chanson de Geste of the Carolingian cycle, where the protagonists were Charlemagne and his knights. Tasso does not set his poem in Roncesvalles, and the figure of Charlemagne is replaced by that of Goffredo di Buglione, Christian captain of the first crusade. The character of him in the poem serves as a reminder of the absolute perfection of the physique, of the performance in battle and especially of the severe, inflexible character that does not yield to temptation (a typical topos of the Greek epic, that of kalokagathìa, the hero’s idea of ​​physical and moral perfection). Tasso, to celebrate the Christian religion, writing his masterpiece during the Counter-Reformation, chose a perfect leader who represented in all respects the worthy successors of Jesus Christ in the crusade. But the restless soul of Tasso, who we could define extremely modern, has inserted in the poem far from incorruptible knights. Tancredi and Rinaldo, the best Christian warriors, get lost, they lose their way and their way. Distractions become restless. In the end, after a long inner pilgrimage and various vicissitudes, Rinaldo is forgiven by Pio Buglione and it will be he, having rediscovered the faith, who will lead Christians to victory.

It is clear how the epic is the daughter and mother of her time and evolves over the centuries. In modern times, the idea of ​​an epic has changed and its use has been relegated to the world of cinema.

The United States of America, in the 1930s and especially during and after the War, they heard the need to find and value their past. And being a young nation, they have located in the conquering their personal epic in the West (because such it was); but Hollywood has transformed all of this in a real epicwhere they can be found, in many films, some topoi typical of the most ancient epic tradition, such as the dressing of the hero and his preparation (El Dorado, 1967, Howard Hawks) or the Teiscopia (The Battle of the Alamo, 1960, John Wayne).

But the main proponents of this epic created in the theaters of Hollywood were John Ford and John Wayne.

In their incredible partnership, the two have produced countless films (some of which are great cinematographic masterpieces, such as “The Wild Paths”) in which Wayne has embodied in his characters the image of an America that had rediscovered its own history, a history of foundation where good wins over evil. A clear dichotomy, which could not leave room for dubious interpretations. Evil and good were quite separate entities, and the characters that populated the West were statuesque, granite, but at the same time bearers of a reassuring message for the public. Flat characters, where the sounding of the psyche was absent, because it was not necessary. We must also think that in the post-war period this narrative was functional to place oneself in the eyes of the West as the good guys in an unstable context of imminent Cold War.

Think of films like “The Two Invincibles”, where Wayne, a northern colonel, even becomes friends with a former Confederate colonel and adopts an Indian boy as his son. Furthermore, always in “Sentieri Selvaggi” (which is now absurd if not reread with the eyes of history) he wanders for years in search of his niece who had been kidnapped by a group of Indians, represented, in the classic dichotomy good / evil, as bloodthirsty uncivilized . To understand the meaning of this epic we must understand a different historical period and extremely distant from us. In this era, which wanted to build a past and speak to the present, there was no room for gray tones. The world was divided into black and white, and only the winning white was the bearer of integrity, strength, wisdom and authentic American spirit.

The Marvel epic it is very different. It has perfectly adapted to the contemporary world and gives the public what it needs: examples and models to imitate, which no longer have those characteristics of solidity and firmness.. On the contrary. The new heroes are all-round human figures, who carry in their interior complexity and inconsistencies typical of today’s society: despite being heroes, they are extremely human (and that’s why we maybe love them). They themselves love, they fear, they are afraid of failure, sometimes they are not sure what the boundary is between what is right and what is not.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is, and has been, capable of deeply touching the viewers of the films because it speaks of real men who have powers, but who are still afflicted by the large or small problems typical of modernity.. They often have a complicated life and are forced to endure the daily difficulties that we all have: difficult love relationships, conflicts between children and parents but also, as in the case of Natasha Romanov, tragic past.

Being able to put aside these difficulties to fight for the greater good against enemies stronger than them gives a sense of hope and protection to those who have followed and continue to follow this incredible saga. They do great, very great things, they save the planet from cosmic destroyers and then they return to their families, to their work, to assist a sick family member, to tuck the blankets for their children.

They are not solitary characters who have nothing to ask for, upright and incorruptible. They live with doubt, with the guilt of the mistakes made (such as the destruction of Sokovia and its dire consequences among the Avengers). The doubt of having made a mistake, the awareness of not always being right and not being super partes makes them creatures that are sometimes weak, others frustrated.

But returning to what was left open at the beginning of this article, we can say that they are heroes, as well as Aeneas, in that they are bearers of a characteristic typical of the ancient hero: they are not granite figures, but men who become heroes when they accept the difficulties that fate has placed in their path. And they persevere in the will to cooperate for a greater good, putting personal interests, individual loves, sadness or losses in the background, in favor of a collective good.

They even go so far as to fight each other, to harm each other. They suffer losses that cause them to stagger (such as Hawkeye after Black Widow’s sacrifice). The Marvel hero, like the ancient or western one, is a reassuring figure who wants to be an example, and the epic Marvel, with its extremely current language, stands as a reassuring product that gives society an epic that builds and renews the present with new certainties.

In the end the saga of Marvel Studios has resulted in the planning of juxtaposed films for create a long-term, wide-ranging narrative. With the Marvel Cinematic Universe we are witnessing the creation of a large choral fresco where the heroes move alone in films dedicated to them, as were dedicated chapters on individual heroes in Greek epics, or in huge Colossals, which are the modern transposition of the choral moments of greatest climax of ancient poems, such as battles.

Author: Francesco Fusi