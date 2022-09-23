Are Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts Heroes or Villains?

The Thunderbolts are coming to Marvel Studios, a group made up of characters that we have already seen in the past. They all have a unique and personal story behind them, and although some are related to each other, others have nothing to do with each other. The point is that they will unite to form a group of people who will carry out a series of missions under the command of a leader. But the question is are they going to be heroes, or are they going to be villains? Sebastian Stan, answer that question.

Don’t leave without reading other MARVEL news: The first Spider-Man movie celebrates its 45th anniversary Was Blade able to appear in Werewolf by Night? This indicates a new rumor Kit Harrington clarifies his future as Dane Whitman in the Marvel universe MODOK would return to the MCU after Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Secret Invasion: Who is the villain of the series? marvel gives the answer

Marvel: Will the Thunderbolts be heroes or villains?

Recently, the actor Sebastian Stan, who plays Bucky, better known as the Winter Soldierat Marvel Studios, has given an interview in which he was asked about the Thunderbolts.

It was recently announced that Marvel is going to form a group of people called The Thunderbolts, who will be in charge of carrying out high-danger missions. This group will have their own movie at Marvel Studios, and they will make it up Yelena Belova (FlorencePugh, bucky barnes (Sebastian Stan), Red Guardian / Alexei Alanovich Shostakov (David Harbour), US Agent / John Walker (Wyatt Russell), Ghost / Ava Starr (Hannah John-Kamen) and Taskmaster / Antonia Dreykov (Olga Kurylenko).

They will all be led by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus). And the fact is that people wonder if this will really be a group of heroes, or if on the contrary it will be a group of villains. In this interview that we talked about, actor Sebastian Stan answered that question:

“Well, again, maybe that’s what the movie will answer, TRUE? It’s always interesting when you, as an audience member, maybe you have to decide if we are villains or heroes. But I think that’s what’s so compelling about the movie: It’s very unconventional like that. So it starts a bit like: Who is really the protagonist or the antagonist. I guess”.

Actually all of them have been considered villains at some point in the history of Marvel Studios. But in this movie, you’ll have to watch the plot to judge if they’re going to be villains again, or if they’re going to become heroes.

What do other actors think about this project?

Other actors have also given their opinion on the matter, as is the case of David Harbor who stated that this project will be something exciting. He thinks this movie will be unique in having a bunch of misfits, outcasts, losers, and people who don’t measure up to superpowers.

For its part, Hannah John-Kamen, also said about The Thunderbolts that she is relieved with this project. Besides, she thinks it’s great to play Ava and Ghost again, and to work with the team.

For now, few details are known about this film beyond the main cast that we have named. It is known that it will be directed by jake schereierwith script of Kurt Busiel and Eric Pearson. We also imagine that because of the characters that will appear, this could be a kind of sequel to black widow Y Falcon and the Winter Soldier. But We will have to wait until July 26, 2024 to see the premiere of The Thunderbolts and find out.

Now, tell us reader, Do you think Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts will be heroes or villains? we will read you for Twitter and do not forget to follow us here in Super Fiction to find out more news from the Marvel Universe.

Source | Extra TV