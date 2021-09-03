Are Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta Jones in crisis? Here are the clues that prove it

The marriage of Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta Jones is considered to be stainless in Hollywood. But there are indications of a crisis.

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta Jones they are one of the most famous couples in Hollywood. They married in 1998 and are still together. They have had more than one crisis over the years, but so far they have always overcome them.

They are two legends of the silver screen. Michael, actor and producer, born in 1944, son of another myth of cinema, that Kirk Douglas which he interpreted Spartacus and Van Gogh, he won two Oscar as well as countless other awards. To mention his films is to make your head spin: The War of the Roses, Wall Street, Fatal Attraction and Basic Instinct. As a producer he has two masterpieces to his credit: One flew over the cuckoo’s nest with Jack Nicholson and Chinese syndrome with a huge Jack Lemmon.

Catherine, born in Wales in Swansea in 1969, achieved international success thanks to the film The mask of Zorro, alongside Antonio Banderas. Their Oscar-winning couple, in fact Catherine also won the Academy Award thanks to the role she played in Chicago. Great directors have chosen her for their films, Soderbergh for Traffic and Ocean’s Twelve (she was Brad Pitt’s girlfriend … what an envy!), Spielberg for The Terminal, and Parisot for the sequel by Red.

The crisis?

In these days the news is that the couple has put up for sale the apartment they own in New York at 151 di Central Park West. The residence is a penthouse with breathtaking views in an elegant twelve-story building built in 1908. The historic building also had as tenant that Basil Rathbone who was impersonated for a long time. Sherlock Holmes.

Each floor has only 3 apartments ensuring the privacy of the occupants. The couple carried out a profound renovation of the spaces, obtaining from the original 15 rooms 9 larger rooms and 5 bathrooms. A home worthy of Gordon Gekko.

It is questionable why the two decided to sell such a jewel. Relationship problems? Money? But considering the amount they ask for, 21 and a half million dollars, it doesn’t take Sherlock Holmes to figure it out. Elementary watson!