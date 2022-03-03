Are neighbors being eliminated? The cast of Soap over the years as a TV show all the way from Margot Robbie to Russell Crowe

ads

neighbors is officially canceled after 37 years on the air, after failing to find a new station.

Channel 5 announced it would remove the Australian soap from its lineup last month.

The show’s producers wrote on Twitter that “the loss of our key UK broadcast partner” has now led to it being removed entirely, including on Network Ten in Australia.

neighborsThe official Twitter account confirmed that the show will cease production in June.

We are very sorry to say that after almost 37 years and almost 9,000 episodes aired, we have to confirm that Neighbors will stop production in June. pic.twitter.com/YwlDZPb7zB — Neighbors (@neighbors) March 3, 2022

When will Neighbors stop airing?

Production will end in June, and the show is expected to finish airing its final episodes in September 2022.

A spokesman for Fremantle Media, which produces the show, said: “Everyone in neighbors He has been overwhelmed by the love and support of the audience ever since the news broke,” they said.

“The show has brought a sunny slice of Australia into the homes of millions of viewers around the world, launching the careers of dozens of household names along the way.

“But as this chapter of Ramsay Street draws to a close, we promise to do everything we can to give the show the send-off it deserves.”

Which famous actors have been in Neighbours?

neighbors it helped launch the careers of numerous big-name actors who are now plying their trade in Hollywood and beyond.

Russell Crowe started out playing Kenny Larkin, Henry Ramsay’s old cellmate, before starring in blockbusters like Gladiator and The Miserables.

Margot Robbie played Donna Freedman in neighbors for over two years, becoming one of the show’s most beloved characters in the late 2000s, and is now a household name thanks to characters like The wolf of Wall Street and suicide squad.

Both Chris and Liam Hemsworth started out on Ramsay Street (although Chris was only in one episode). Interestingly, they didn’t play siblings, as Liam played Bridget Parker’s paraplegic friend Josh long before him. The Hunger Games days.

Chris played Jamie Kane, who got Steph Scully in trouble with the police in a 2002 episode. Today it’s none other than Thor. He stars in the Marvel movies with another Neighbors alum, Brett Tucker, who played Daniel Fitzgerald.

Alan Dale spent eight years on Neighbors as Jim Robinson, propelling him into future roles on 24, the oc, flight of the concordes, the west wing, Torch, Entourage and Lostto name a few.

And then there are the musicians. Kylie Minogue, Natalie Imbruglia and Holly Valance began their careers in neighborsas Charlene Robinson, Beth Brennan and Flick Scully respectively.

