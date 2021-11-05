Are new Tesla batteries or solid state batteries better?

When it comes to batteries for the new generation electric cars these two always seem to be the hottest topics: lo solid state and the 4680 cells by Tesla. The first could arrive in about 4 years, the second, perhaps, by the end of 2022.

In both cases we are faced with revolutionary products, which in terms of energy density and charging speed could give a further shock to zero-emission vehicles. But how different are these technologies? And what advantages do they offer over each other? Let’s start from the solid state.

Double density, if not triple

Solid state batteries promise unbeatable performance. There are companies, like QuantumScape, which are testing ceramic electrolyte products with an energy density of 400 Wh / kg. The company even believes it can reach 600 Wh / kg in a relatively short time. The average of lithium-ion batteries currently on the market is just under 200 Wh / kg.

QuantumScape, which works closely with Volkswagen, is in good company. Solid Power, an American company that has recently entered into a strategic partnership with SK Innovation, claims to have reached 390 Wh / kg and with its expertise has convinced manufacturers such as Ford and BMW to support the project.

A problem of timing

Also considering charging times particularly small, solid-state batteries could really take the electric car to another level. But they struggle to get to the market. The first studies on the subject began in the late ’70s and although we should be close to seeing them debut on the market (we are talking about 2024 or 2025), there are those – like Gene Berdichevsky of Sila Nanotechnologies (company that studies systems avant-garde in energy storage) – which believes that it is not so obvious to be able to produce them in large quantities within a few years.

“Exxon was the first to try its hand at solid state batteries: it started working on it in 1978 – explains Berdichevsky – It was followed by Duracell (1981), Bell (1983), Bridgestone (1987) and so on. All giants who have raised the white flag after having dedicated time and money to solve various problems ”. But now that the attention on the theme of accumulators, and investments, are at an all-time high, the question could finally be changed.

The 4680 alternative

The opinions on the solid state, in short, are conflicting. Faced with certain arguments, all that remains is to wait a few months. And in the meantime, Tesla seems to have wanted to take a different path, at least in the short term. Elon Musk evaluated many different technologies, including that of supercapacitors, but then opted for the next few years on a less breakable product: 4680 cells.

These aren’t just bigger than the 1865 and 2170 ones currently fitted to the Palo Alto House cars. They cost half (and this is already a huge advantage) and can store 5 times more energy, reaching a density of around 300 Wh / kg. They are therefore not as performing as solid state batteries, but they are far better than the traditional ones currently in circulation.

Elon Musk has chosen this path mainly for one reason: with the 4680 cells he wants to immediately have the best performing batteries available. At least for a few years, until solid state batteries are finally a reality. But what will happen in the meantime?

The importance of finishing first

According to Elon Musk, entering the market with 4680 cells will build a huge competitive advantage. Moreover, once the most efficient way to produce this type of accumulator has been identified, the conversion of the lines within the Gigafactory it should be pretty quick and not overly expensive.

When will this happen? By the end of 2022, it was said. And it’s not just based on an optimistic statement from the Tesla boss. This is demonstrated by the progress made and the very fresh news of the construction of a production line capable of guaranteeing high volumes at the Gigafactory in Austin, Texas. In short, we are not there yet, but we are really close.