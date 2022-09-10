Are Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh having issues? Here all the controversy around

This week it premiered Don’t Worry Darling in the already iconic Venice Film Festival, film directed by Olivia Wilde and starring Florence PughHarry Styles Olivia Wilde, gem Chan, Nick Kroll, KiKi Layne and Chris Pine, which will have its premiere on September 22 in theaters.

However, everything seems to indicate that there are misunderstandings between the protagonists and that these began from the very beginning of the filming, in the first instance because the film was going to star Shia Labeouf, however it was replaced by Harry Styles, Later, while the filming was taking place, the separation of the director took place. Olivia Wilde and the father of her children, Jason Sudeikiswho plays ted lasso in the series of the same name, this due to the romance that arose during the recordings with Harry Styles, and finally there was the conflict that has attracted the most attention, the one between Olivia Wilde and Florence Pughsince it has been said that Pugh served as director ofe Don’t Worry Darling while Olivia Wilde had an affair with Styles.

But it didn’t break out until venice festival when florence paraded on the red carpet, after he decided not to attend the press conference of the tape, which is interpreted in that the rumors are true and there may be some internal conflict between the two actresses. Wilde tried to calm things down at the film’s press conference by explaining the protagonist’s absence, it was because she was filming the sequel to: “Dune”.