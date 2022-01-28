Are RAI channels not seen on digital terrestrial? You can ask for a free smart card to view them via satellite

Those who have problems receiving Rai TV channels in the areas affected by the reorganization of frequencies will be able to receive a free RAI smart card that will allow them to view public TV channels via satellite. A “gift” due, given that RAI is obliged by its service contract to guarantee viewing of the channels to all those who pay the fee. The smart card can be requested at this address.

Before getting rushed, however, by having the card sent home simply because it is free (in reality the shipping costs 11 euros), it is good to make some considerations.

In order to use the RAI card it is necessary to have a satellite connection first of all, and secondly a decoder that manages the card. “The Rai Satellite Smart Card can be used in one of the enabled devices, Cam or Decoder, produced by the Digiquest company”Writes RAI in the FAQ, and also adds that the decoder or a possible CAM however, they must be purchased by the user.

Furthermore, the procedure requires that a third party certifying body indicated by the Ministry of Economic Development decide whether a user is entitled to the Rai Satellite “Smart Card”, a card that will allow them to see only and exclusively the RAI channels. “It will therefore not be possible to see through the satellite decoder all the other channels broadcast free of charge but still encrypted (e.g. Mediaset, La7, Discovery channels etc.)“Is always read in the FAQ.





On balance, if the solution to be able to see the channels without problems in a phase of reorganization of frequencies is the passage to the satellite, who decides to take this path can do it with Tivù Sat, guaranteeing permanent access to all channels with excellent quality and without any coverage problems. The expense is practically the same.