Are Reese Witherspoon and Kevin Costner Dating?

After rumors spread that Hollywood power players Reese Witherspoon and Kevin Costner are dating, a rep The Morning Show Starr set the record straight.

Witherspoon’s representative said, “This story is a complete fabrication and not true.” page six,

The market of rumors started heating up one after another twitter poll Asked fans to consider the possibility of the two Oscar winners getting together romantically. Both the film stars have recently got divorced.

legally Blonde The star finalized her divorce from ex-husband Jim Toth in August. The former flames share 10-year-old son Tennessee.

“We have some personal news to share…With great care and consideration we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We have enjoyed many wonderful years together and with deep love, kindness and mutual Moving forward.” Respect for what we have built together, they announced in a joint statement via Instagram People,

Witherspoon also has son Deacon Reese Phillippe and daughter Ava Phillippe with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe.

Costner recently separated from wife Christine Baumgartner, who filed for divorce in May after 18 years of marriage.

A spokesperson for the 68-year-old actor said in a statement at the time, “It is very sad that circumstances beyond his control arose that resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a divorce action.”

“We ask that his, Christine’s and their children’s privacy be respected as they go through this difficult time,” the representative said.

Costner and Baumgartner have three children: Hayes, 14; Kayden, 13; and Grace, 13.