Are Rihanna and Asap Rocky the most beautiful couple in the world?

I enjoy mentally categorizing pop stars on the basis of a criterion that I invented (I have a lot of free time): single for life and always coupled. It’s a hyperbolic categorization that I also apply to my friends and friends, and it’s at least as stupid as dividing a sheet into two columns and listing the pros and cons of something. The people who are always coupled are the ones who, for as long as I have known them, have gone from one serious relationship to another, so much so that it is impossible for me to imagine them alone. Single people for life are those who, yes, they have had relationships, maybe even many (mostly short and unsuccessful) but in my mind they manifest themselves as independent, totally autonomous units. The person who supports them may or may not be there, may change, be like this or so, but has never had, and will never have, a strong influence on the construction of their personality.

If Beyoncé is the queen of always mated couples, for me the undisputed queen of singles for life has always been Rihanna. Not that Rihanna has ever really been single – it would be really bizarre to the contrary, considering she is the most beautiful woman in the world (although beauty does not in any way repair the suffering of love, Bella Hadid, the other woman, reminds us. most beautiful in the world, who lately has been complaining about her problems: depression, alcoholism – to sponsor her drink ok – and now abusive relationships with men and women) – but Rihanna is one who has always given the idea of ​​dancing from alone: ​​it is she who holds the umbrella, and you can accept the invitation at most.

Even when she emerged bruised from her troubled romance with Chris Brown in 2009, she couldn’t seem like a woman who had lost control: when she got back together in 2013, she told Rolling Stone: «I have decided that it is more important for me to be happy… Even if it is a mistake, it is my mistake”. Fortunately, he changed his mind, and after a few months they broke up. If there is anyone we have pitied, however, it is poor Drake, who has been drooling after her since kindergarten (by the way, after the big news yesterday, memes are wasted: this one caught by Euphoria And this with Leo DiCaprio). In addition to the tender Drake there were Matt Kemp, Karim Benzema, Lewis Hamilton, Travis Scott, possibly DiCaprio (both have always denied that they are just friends). Finally Hassan Jameel, businessman and heir to a very rich Saudi family, one of the most boring relationships in the history of gossip: impossible to draw any anecdote from it. But let’s get to the happy ending: in 2020, in an interview on GQ Usa, Asap Rocky confirms relationship with Rihanna: “It’s the love of my life,” she says. «When you have found your person», he continues, «it is worth a million people. And you know it right away when she’s the right one. ” Immediately. The two had been friends since 2013: it took them 7 years to formally get together. Meanwhile, as they hurried to realize they were the right people, they worked together: she participated in the video for “Fashion Killa“, he was the testimonial of her Fenty Skin campaign of hers. In the interview with Gq Asap also said, “I think I would be a great dad.” And here we are. The hottest man in the world with the hottest woman in the world: what will come out of that baby bump?

For now Rihanna seems to have beaten Beyoncé in what Vanessa Friedman on New York Times defines “the art form known as ‘celebrity pregnant photoshoot'”. The credit goes to the twenty-year-old photographer Miles Diggs, also known as Diggzy. The images, disseminated on Instagram by various media and downloadable from Shutterstock (those funny guys from Vulture they say they bought one and were amazed at the low price: it costs only 1500 dollars) they portray Rihanna in a long Chanel down jacket dated 1996, while Asap Rocky is wearing leather pants and a Carhartt denim jacket (what a relief: ok, it’s not much loved by African Americans because of some “colorist” comments and for calling lesbians “dykes”, but at least it’s not no-vax). Obviously everything is carefully planned, there is nothing random in these photos, but the street effect clearly contrasts with the very famous studio portrait of Beyoncé pregnant with twins (what a coincidence: she published it on February 1, 2017). An image that, as Friedman recalls, has set a new standard, becoming not only the most popular Instagram photo of the year with 11.1 million likes, but also the first in a series of maternity photo shoots taken by the stars. For example, the beautiful photos Julia Fox had Richie Shazam take when she was pregnant with her ex. Speaking of photographed and photographable couples: Julia Fox and Kanye West are an example of a couple who didn’t have time to be born that has already pissed off. In a world of couples who bombard us with their copiousness, sickening us with the ostentation of their being in love (Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly at the top of the list), Rihanna and Asap, with their measured appearances and their very studied communication, they are a masterpiece of discretion. And that is all to say.

It should be added that, in the light of the happy announcement, we can happily admit that we have lost forever a fundamental member of the singles club for life. Lana Del Rey, you remain our last hope: keep making mistakes men, please do it for us.