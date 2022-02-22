Are Russia and China forming an alliance against the US?

The concentration of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine is raising the possibility of a Russia-China axis in opposition to the United States and its allies.

The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Beijing days ago sparked speculation that these two great powers could ally against Washington on various issues.

Moscow and Beijing have supported each other in their opposition to NATO’s expansion into former Soviet republics and in backing China’s position on Taiwan.

But the relationship remains lopsided. China is booming economically and politically while Russia is increasingly isolated and inclined toward tactics seen during the Cold War, such as intimidation and harassment.

China also remains against any action that could harm its territorial ambitions, be it in Taiwan, in the South China Sea or on the border with India.

The Associated Press explains some of the things that make or break China-Russia relations:

WHAT IS CHINA’S POSITION IN THE UKRAINE CRISIS?

China has not criticized Russia regarding the dispute with Ukraine, and has rather joined the hints against the United States and its allies. At a conference in Munich this weekend, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi charged that “a certain power” is “encouraging antagonisms.”

However, in response to a question from conference head Wolfgang Ischinger, Wang stated that “the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of all countries must be respected and protected, because that is a fundamental principle of international relations. .. Ukraine is no exception”.

He also assured that the major powers should act in defense of world peace and that no country should “repeat the mistakes of the past of forging rival alliances.”

That is consistent with China’s long-standing stance of opposing military alliances and often invoking policies of not interfering in the internal affairs of other nations, even if such a policy is violated in practice.

The comments were also in order to uphold Beijing’s mission to replace the world order forged by alliances it sees as jeopardizing its own development. They include NATO and newer groupings between the United States, Japan, India and Australia and other nations with which China has major foreign policy disputes.

WHAT DID THE XI-PUTIN SUMMIT ACHIEVE?

Xi and Putin met ahead of the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics, after which they issued a lengthy joint statement announcing a new and closer relationship.

The two countries “support each other” against what Xi called “threats to regional security” and “international strategic stability”, although they did not explicitly mention the United States.

It was the 38th meeting between the leaders, either by phone or in person, a number publicized by Beijing as indicative of a closeness between the two countries, which during the Cold War fought to be the leader of the socialist bloc.

The fall of the Soviet Union remains an obsession among Chinese communist leaders and for Putin, a former KGB officer who shares Xi’s authoritarian bent and has aligned his foreign policies with Beijing’s while seeking to bring resources to China. Russian energy and military products to the Chinese market.

However, in its own transcript of the Xi-Putin summit, China refrained from endorsing Russia’s strategy of attacking the West with threats to its security.

IS THERE A LINK BETWEEN THE UKRAINIAN ISSUE AND TAIWAN?

The Chinese Communist Party is clearly keeping a close eye on the US response to Russian actions, trying to figure out how Washington would respond if Beijing took action against Taiwan.

China has dispatched warplanes and staged military exercises, trying to undermine support for the self-governing island.

Washington grants jets, ships and other war material to Taiwan and by law must consider any threat to the island as of “serious concern”. That does not force the United States to intervene militarily to defend Taiwan, but the possibility has not been ruled out. Australia and Japan could also intervene in a possible conflict.

WHAT IS THE POSITION OF RUSSIA AND CHINA TOWARDS THE US?

China is not adding its diplomatic weight to Russian foreign policy initiatives, but there are no signs that tensions with Washington are easing, said Shi Yinhong, a professor of international politics and director of the Center for American Studies at Renmin University. in Beijing.

“I think the Chinese government will first of all deal with China instead of dealing with Russia,” Shi said. Meanwhile, relations with Washington will remain fragile, particularly with regard to Taiwan.

Beijing blames the increased tensions with the United States for what it calls a false portrayal of China as a strategic rival.

This week marks the 50th anniversary of Richard Nixon’s visit to China that opened the door to the establishment of formal diplomatic relations in 1979 and a new era of trade and economic relations. No joint celebrations have been announced.