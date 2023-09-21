Are schools starting again? And traffic on ChatGPT is growing again…

ChatGPT is also, clearly, one of the most debated topics in recent months.

You can easily see this in the number of articles Tech Princess dedicates to the OpenAI conversational chatbot. Or how much there is talk about generative artificial intelligence in various fields. Fortunately, even in Italian we can see the first volumes that frame the phenomenon with great clarity and without falling into superficial catastrophic prophecies.

But Leaving aside the various qualitative analyses, what are the chatbot’s numbers? In short, what is ChatGPT traffic? Does the fact that software has entered our imagination so powerfully reflect its widespread use, or not yet?

Without a doubt, there is a very interesting fact that we will focus on in this article.

The Business Insider report

Business Insider, one of the most popular American business information sites in the world, regularly monitors ChatGPT traffic.

The title of one of his articles published on Tuesday, September 19, is eloquent: “Summer is over, schools are back and we have the data: ChatGPT is mainly a tool for cheating on homework.” Which, translated, sounds like this: “Summer is over, schools are back and the data has arrived: ChatGPT is above all a tool for cheating on homework.”

Beyond the affectionately sarcastic title towards the students, the message is clear: As schools reopened, traffic on ChatGPT increased.

ChatGPT traffic increases as schools reopen

Business Insider data speaks clearly: After a drop in the months of July and August, worldwide the ChatGPT site has once again had peaks of more than 400 million weekly visits..

Whether or not you want to accept Business Insider’s mischievous perspective that students’ use of chatbots often serves… less than legitimate purposes, there is certainly a strong correlation between school reopenings and increased access to software. .

The trial by fire

In an article we published on July 18, we provided a kind of litmus test for the theory that there is a strong connection between access to ChatGPT and school.

In fact, traffic dropped dramatically during the month of July. Then it suffered a new (but milder) decline in early August.: In the first week, the minimum number of views was reached, around 313 million per week.

November 2022 data

Since the chatbot made its appearance (November 30, 2022), during the first months – at least until March – the growth in accesses was constantuntil exceeding the figure of 1,600,000,000 monthly global visits.

After that, perhaps because the disruptive effect of the novelty disappeared, the numbers increased again, but in a less striking way. And we reached May, when we almost reached 2 billion monthly visits.

Precisely in May the first minimum drop occurred, which was decidedly stronger in the aforementioned summer months.

Unlike Minecraft

Business Insider, deliberately putting an ironic spin on its article, also included an…irreverent graphic.

Which demonstrates the interest of young people in recent months in Minecraft, “a popular video game that children love to play when they are not using ChatGPT to cheat on homework.”

Good: In the summer months, when ChatGPT traffic decreased, Minecraft access definitely increased in the same but opposite way.. Here too it is difficult to think of a case: outside of school, students have fun in their own way.

the fears

Aside from the joking tone, The Business Insider article is riddled with doubts. That students can use chatbots to deliver already prepared texts to teachers. On the other hand, passively relying on generative AI is what professionals in various fields have also done, often with disastrous results.

We reiterate here that AI is neither good nor bad. And if used with adult supervision, and even before with one correct literacy of all the actors involved, it can also be an excellent ally for students of all levels. Who should also be taught a small but fundamental concept: cheating is not only useless, but in a possible confrontation (such as a query on the same topic for which you passively relied on ChatGPT) it would be counterproductive.