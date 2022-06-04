Are Selena Gomez and Chris Evans a couple? Check the latest photos

Where are Selena Gomez and Chris Evans in their relationship now? So are they friends? Is it time to start considering cute couple names? The internet has been flooded with inquiries of this nature for weeks, and they are all valid. Only the ‘Murders in the Building’ actor has been mentioned as a future Captain America, although the two have yet to communicate.

Despite recent claims to the contrary, fans of Salt and Chris see them as the next big thing in Hollywood. The relationship between Selena Gomez and Chris Evans intrigues many people, including yourself. The latest current rumors regarding Selena and Chris’ relationship are listed below…

Selena Gomez was spotted wearing Chris Evans’ sweatshirt. They came back ! According to reports, Selena Gomez and Chris Evans have reconciled. When Selena Gomez wore a white cable-knit sweater to support Taylor Swift on Saturday Night Live, dating rumors reignited. Taylor’s TikTok video featuring her best friend sparked an online investigation.

SNL hopefuls were quick to recognize that Salt’s SNL shirt matched Chris Evans’ sweater from the 2019 film Knives Out. As usual, Selena and Chris have not commented on the rumours. Selena Gomez may or may not have been included in the Instagram Stories video posted by Chris Evans.

Rumor has it that Selena is dating Chris. The most recent rumors arose when the actor who plays Captain America uploaded a video of himself playing the piano to Instagram Stories. As a viewer zoomed in on the video, she asked aloud, “Is that Selena? They asked, “Is that the brunette recording Chris in the bottom right corner?” Even if the fan is telling the truth, Selena and Chris have neither confirmed nor denied her appearance in the video. Her brunette bob hairstyle on TikTok seems to support this conclusion. Who knew, other than romance rumors, that Chris Evans could play the piano so well? Prince’s “Purple Rain” eventually lost all relevance.

What is the nature of the relationship between Chris Evans and Selena Gomez?

Despite rumors about their relationship, Selena and Chris have not been spotted together. Chris Brown and Selena Gomez were reportedly pictured leaving recording studios and restaurants on Oct. 1, according to a fan site.

When did Selena Gomez and Chris Evans’ relationship first become a topic of conversation?

Fans and bloggers claim that Selena Gomez is among the 162 Instagram followers Chris Evans follows. People speculated if the two people in the Instagram photo were a couple.

At 69.7 million, Selena Gomez had the most Instagram followers in 2016. Five years later, when she had 267 million Instagram followers and the number kept growing, she probably didn’t know Chris was following her. .

A 2015 interview is one of the most compelling pieces of evidence that Selena and Chris are dating. In an interview with E! News, Sel said, “Chris Evans is a phenomenal actor and one of my favorites. He’s pretty adorable, isn’t he? Andy Cohen is a guest on Watch What Happens Live.

However. Chris Evans and Selena Gomez might not actually be dating. After her breakup in 2018 with Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez preserved her private life. Fans recently claimed that she is dating Chris Evans and Aaron Dominguez, co-stars of the TV series Only Murders in the Building, with whom she co-stars.

Photos of them on the set of their Hulu show have sparked romance rumors. Salt has denied dating her OMITB co-star after fans on social media warned her to avoid him. She described how dating caused her anxiety and how others reacted when they found out she was dating.

A reporter from the Los Angeles Times asked about Salt’s advice for budding artists. “So that’s why no man wants to go out with me?” I actually thought about it. People care about me because I’m a teenager. As I grow, they will care less about me. It is a current aspect of my job that I despise. Afterward, she said, presumably confirming her single status, “I’m thrilled to be currently single. »