According to rumors, Selena Gomez and Chris Evans are dating. The people of the net fill Twitter with clues and evidence: is it true or is it fan fiction?

The world of Twitter literally went crazy when rumors started spreading about a possible new Hollywood couple: Selena Gomez and Chris Evans.

In fact, fans, after analyzing some clues left on the social media of the two stars, are convinced that Selena and Chris are dating.

There ship between the singer of It Ain’t Me, 29, and Captain America, 40, has many supporters cheering their alleged relationship by saying that together, Selena Gomez and Chris Evans would be a “power couple.”

But are the two really together?

This is how the rumors about their love story were born.

Are Selena Gomez and Chris Evans Really Together?

The two started trending on Twitter after fans gathered evidence that there might be something tender between them.

It all started when Chris started following Selena on Instagram, despite the fact that he follows fewer than 200 people on the social media platform.

This made the fans go into jujube soup all the fans, sparking gossip and rumors of all kinds; especially since Chris Evans is known for actually using social media to interact with his potential flames.

Furthermore, Selena Gomez and Chris Evans have been seen dating several times in Los Angeles; earlier this month, they were paparazzi leaving a studio, and then several days later, they were seen walking out of the same restaurant together.

As if that weren’t enough, on top of all this, some fans found a 2015 interview of Selena on Watch What Happens Live, during which she admitted that she was very interested in the actor of the Marvel.

“I have a crush on Chris Evans – said the singer – Isn’t it cute? I find it fantastic! ».

However, it should be specified that there has never been any official confirmation that something is happening between these two; so it might be all a matter of fan fiction.

It is indeed possible that Selena Gomez and Chris Evans are friends, or are working together on a project; although in that case it has not yet been announced.

Either way, the Twitter world has gone completely crazy, which is understandable.

We just have to wait and find out if Selena and Chris are really the new Hollywood couple.