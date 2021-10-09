Are Selena Gomez and Chris Evans Together? Here’s what we know

Rumors related to the possibility that this is the new couple that blossomed in Hollywood have driven Twitter crazy. For now they are just guesses, rumors coming from the fans. They are the ones who improvised themselves as “gossip investigators”: they analyzed some clues left on the social networks by the two stars and were convinced that there was a hand of Cupid. Was the dart of passion really fired and there is talk of a new love between VIPs? We tell you everything you need to know (or hope for)

The rumor of the last few hours is what insists that Selena Gomez and Chris Evans would be a new Hollywood couple. This is a new, yet another case of “Molto rumor for nothing ”(to quote William Shakespeare’s famous play) or is there something true this time?

If you open Twitter, it seems that the wedding invitations have already been printed, to say …

On this social network, rumors relating to the possibility that Selena Gomez and Chris Evans make a couple have multiplied like loaves and fish. Everything was born from the fans: they are the ones who improvised themselves as “gossip detective”, investigating on the net. The field of action was social media: some would have noticed what they said would be glaring clues, popped up on the official social profiles of the two stars. Clues that some would see as very eloquent … The singer of It Ain’t Me, 29, and Captain America, 40, have started to be trending on Twitter after some avid fans have gathered evidence on something that’s cooking … Let’s find all these clues and see together if really “love is in the air” .

The clues unearthed by fans

deepening



Selena Gomez, the sexiest photos To set the tone for the serenade of love that someone reads between the lines would have been the following by Chris Evans: the actor has begun to follow the singer on Instagram. Nothing strange so far, since we are talking about two stars who know each other. But what has made the public suspicious is the number of people following Evans: only 200.

And here the plot thickens: if you usually follow very few people and especially if you are famous for using social media almost exclusively to pick up, then it means that Selena Gomez could have entered the crosshairs of your radar as a Latin Lover. This is pretty much the reasoning someone must have done with Chris Evans. To this first mental rumination was added a fairly irrefutable proof that at least there is good blood between the two: Selena Gomez and Chris Evans have been spotted together in Los Angeles several times.

Just to name a very recent one, at the beginning of October they were paparazzi while they were walking out of a studio together. Then, a few days later, here they come out at the same time from the same restaurant …

This is actually a clue that could support the thesis put forward in a more consistent way. Loading... Advertisements

Selena Gomez’s appreciation of Chris Evans deepening



Coldplay and Selena Gomez, the single Let Somebody Go arrives Then it was the turn of the gossip hounds with elephantine memories: they unleashed their vivid memories and went to fish out an interview with Selena Gomez dated 2015 (published on Watch What Happens Live).

“I have a crush on Chris Evans. Isn’t that cute? I find it fantastic! ”, These are the words of the singer. Defining them unequivocal is perhaps an understatement. Theoretically combining this statement by Selena Gomez, the following reserved for her by Chris Evans, the two paparazzi as they leave a studio and a restaurant … more than “So much rumor for nothing “here we should bring up another famous title by Shakespeare: Romeo and Juliet… In fact, there are those who now consider them Renzo and Lucia, in the sense of betrothed.

For now, no official confirmation

deepening



Chris Evans turns 40: career through the most famous films In these cases, however, it is always better to let Romeo and Juliet – as well as Renzo and Lucia – announce the happy event. Although the insight (or the alleged one, in the case of only a film that the fans have made) and the passion that many are reserving for this case of gossip is still worthy of a spy story, let’s wait a moment to buy the rice to throw out of the church. For now, there has been no official confirmation from those directly involved, so let’s not rush too much. We are also talking about Hollywood, so it may be that the two are working together on a project. To the followers the arduous sentence it is not a valid law. At least until they are the protagonists of the Love Story par excellence: a kiss between their Stories on Instagram.