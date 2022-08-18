Are Selena Gomez and Tyga a couple? Rumors ignite after duo spotted in Hollywood

Selena Gomez and Tyga were spotted together in the early morning hours of Wednesday August 17. The 30-year-old actress and 32-year-old rapper were at West Hollywood Italian restaurant and lounge The Nice Guy, a popular hangout for celebrities.

ADVERTISING

The two stars were seen leaving the establishment around 2:30 a.m., Selena Gomez exiting through the discreet rear entrance and Tyga and his entourage exiting through the main front door.

RELATED ARTICLES

Has Selena Gomez found her ‘RARE’ love? Singer flirts with producer Andrea Iervolino on a yacht

ADVERTISING

HOT GIRL SUMMER: Selena Gomez says NO to ‘sucking shit’, flaunts ‘real belly’ in tie-dye swimsuit

Selena and Tyga weren’t pictured together, and according to TMZ, the ‘Only Murders In The Building’ actress arrived shortly before midnight, with the Rack City rapper already inside. She wore a long flowing black dress which she accessorized with fuzzy black Louis Vuitton sandals. Tyga kept it simple in a black windbreaker, matching sweatpants and black sneakers.

ADVERTISING

Later, a source close to the Spring Breakers star told the publication that the two were visiting different friend groups at the time, but later that night their friend groups merged and they spent time together. According to the first source, security appeared to stop letting guests in after Selena arrived, and she and Tyga were apparently allowed to stay past the usual 2 a.m. closing time. It makes sense that the two would reconnect after meeting at the same place, as Tyga was a guest at Selena’s 30th birthday party, as evidenced by a photo of him drinking from a plastic cup taken at the party. The friendly encounter comes amid reports that Selena is back in the dating game after a seemingly long absence.

ADVERTISING

The former Disney Channel star was recently linked to Italian-Canadian film producer Andrea Iervolino, 34, and the two were spotted relaxing on a yacht in Italy earlier this month. Andrea is the director and producer of several notable films, including Hope Lost (2015) and Beyond The Sun (2017). The Italian producer was seen holding hands with Selena as he helped her off the ship and into the ocean at one point. The photos sparked rumors at the time about their relationship.

ADVERTISING

However, Andrea and Selena have been spending time together in Italy for the past few years, so their friendship is nothing new. He was seen near her as she blew out the candles at her birthday party. A source told Us Weekly on Wednesday, August 17 that “Selena and Andrea are just friends.” They also said the pop singer is currently “dating” and “keeping her options open with a few guys.” “She’s really happy and totally okay with being single,” the source continued. “She is surrounded by best friends who are her biggest support system. Selena has been more focused on new professional ventures, as she considers turning 30 a “new and exciting chapter in her life”. Selena hasn’t had a public relationship since breaking up with Justin Bieber for good in 2018 after eight years. She also reportedly had a brief fling with Charlie Puth in 2016 during one of her ‘breaks’ from Bieber.

ADVERTISING