Are sleep-deprived teens the heart patients of the future?

According to the study, patients who sleep poorly are also more likely to have cardiometabolic risk factors.

The study participants had an average age of 12 years. Photo: Shutterstock.

The teenagers Those who sleep less than eight hours a night may have a higher risk of being overweight or obese, compared to those who get enough hours of sleep, according to a study presented at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress 2022.

According to the authors, patients who sleep poorly are also comparatively more likely to have cardiometabolic risk factors, such as increased abdominal fat, blood pressure, fat, and blood sugar levels.

“Our study shows that most of the teenagers they don’t sleep enough and this is related to obesity and to characteristics that favor weight gain, which could lead to future problems,” said the author of the Spanish study, Jesús Martínez Gómez, master’s degree in epidemiology, from the National Center for Cardiovascular Research (CNIC) of Madrid, in a press release.

In the study, Gómez and his colleagues studied the relationship between sleep duration and health in 1,229 teenagers. Participants were an average of 12 years old at the beginning of the study, with the same proportion of men and women. Sleep was measured three times over seven days, with a wearable activity tracker on each participant, ages 12, 14 and 16.

For good health, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) recommends sleep from 9 to 12 hours at night for the pediatric population from 6 to 12 years old and from 8 to 10 hours for the one from 13 to 18 years old. To simplify the analysis, the study considered eight hours or more to be optimal. Participants were classified as very short sleepers (=7 hours), short sleepers (7 to 8 hours), and optimal sleepers (=8 hours).

Overweight and obesity were determined by body mass index. The researchers calculated a continuous score for metabolic syndrome, ranging from negative (healthier) to positive (less healthy) values, taking into account waist circumference, blood pressure, blood glucose and fat levels in blood.

At age 12, only 34% of participants slept at least eight hours a night, and this figure dropped to 23% at 14 years and 19% at 16 years. The boys tended to sleep less. The teenagers Those who slept the most also had better sleep quality: They woke up less frequently at night and spent a greater proportion of their time sleeping in bed. The prevalence of overweight/obesity was 27%, 24%, and 21% at 12, 14, and 16 years, respectively.

Calculations showed that, compared to optimal sleepers, the risk of overweight/obesity was increased by 21% and 72% for very short sleepers aged 12 to 14 years, respectively. For age-matched short sleepers, the authors found a 19% and 29% higher risk, respectively. Similarly, both short and long sleepers had higher mean metabolic syndrome scores at 12 and 14 years, compared to short sleepers with optimal sleep.

“Associations between inadequate sleep and adverse health effects were independent of energy intake and physical activity, suggesting that sleep itself is important,” said Martínez Gómez. His advice: “Since obesity and metabolic syndrome are associated with cardiovascular diseases, health promotion programs in schools should also teach good sleep habits. In addition, parents could set a good example by ensuring an hour of consistent bedtime and limiting screen time at night.

