Are stress and gray or white hair two related factors? Some researchers would argue yes, but the process is reversible. Let’s see how.

The stress it negatively affects many aspects of our life. One of these concerns the premature emergence of gods white or gray hair. As many doctors claim, stress also causes the development of certain inflammatory processes and diseases. Let’s see the correlation between these two factors.

Are Stress and Gray Hair Linked? The latest research

Any inflammatory process or disease is adversely affected by stress, says Dr. Warren Heymann, MD, professor of medicine and chief of dermatology at Rowan University’s Cooper Medical School. Hair is no exception.

Hair follicles typically contain pigment cells that make melanin, the chemical that gives hair its color. Typically, these pigmented cells die with age; in the absence of pigment, the hair takes on a white or gray appearance.

While experts don’t fully understand what turns on the melanin production switch when you’re young, there’s no question that it does genetics plays a fundamental role. If your family members have exhibited gray hair early on, there is a greater chance that the pigmentation loss will be passed on genetically.

Environmental and lifestyle factors affect the fate of hair, fromexposure to free radicals due to autoimmune diseases, medications such as chemotherapy, smoking, alcohol use, pollutants, nutritional deficiencies, and even stress.

The good news is that the lifestyle choices they can help delay the onset of gray hair improving overall health. Let’s see some good habits to adopt.

1) Manage your stress level

Whether this means doing cardio to burn anger, meditation or just practicing deep breathing, the stress management it can protect both general health and hair color.

In a 2021 study conducted by Columbia University Irving Medical Centerthe researchers found that hair color can actually be restored when stress is eliminated.

2) Take a multivitamin

The onset of gray hair prematurely can be a sign of that hair is not getting enough nutrients and minerals. Supplementing with a multivitamin rich in trace elements could reverse and prevent the loss of hair pigmentation.

3) Eat nutritious meals

Lentils, almonds, asparagus and dark chocolate are all rich in copper what the body needs for produce melanin. It’s also worth putting antioxidant-rich foods like berries, fish, and green leafy vegetables in your shopping cart, which can help prevent the damage caused by oxidative stress. In this regard, a 2020 study conducted in India found an association between antioxidant imbalance and early onset of gray hair.