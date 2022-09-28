Are supermarket salads a healthy alternative?

With the definitive return to the office, there are many workers who choose to stay in the office and eat from a lunch box at noon, while others prefer to visit the supermarket and resort to the handy ready-made saladsbut are they as healthy as they seem?

The base of the salads, based on canons, lettuce or escarole no nutritional complaint as long as the date of consumption of the container is respected since with the passage of time they lose part of the vitamins.





Nevertheless, experts warn about the risk of overdoing it in the intake of supplements with a high content of fat or sugar. Prepared dressings or added ingredients like cheeses, nuts, and croutons can turn a healthy salad into a high-calorie meal.

What to avoid in packaged salads Do not use the sauces and vinaigrettes that accompany it.

Avoid salads with too much protein ingredients (mixtures of fish, egg, chicken, cheese…).

Make sure that the protein ingredients are pure and do not contain additives.

If the salad has sausage, make sure it contains a high percentage of meat, more than 80%.

In the case of carrying cheese, it should only contain pasteurized milk, rennet or lactic ferments and salt in its list of ingredients.

Avoid crab sticks that lack good nutritional value.

Avoid fried ingredients as the oils used will be of little nutritional value.





Best homemade salads

Nutritionists say that to avoid risks and ensure that the salad is healthy it is preferable to make them at home. Here are five tips to not exceed the number of daily calories:

Prepare salads with colorful vegetables. Having lots of fresh vegetables will give you more healthy nutrients to fight disease.

It is desirable add a little fat to your salad. Mixing vinegar with extra virgin olive oil is a good base for homemade dressings. You can also add nuts, seeds, and avocado to include healthy fats. This will help your body get the most out of the fat-soluble vitamins (A, D, E, and K).

Use dark lettuce. The light green Iceberg variety has fiber but doesn’t have as many nutrients as darker green leafy vegetables like watercress, kale or spinach.

add variety to the salad with elements rich in fiber such as legumes, raw vegetables and fresh fruit. Nuts are also a high-fiber supplement, but use them sparingly as they are also high in sugar.