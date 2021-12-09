Are synthetic fuels the solution? Let’s see the tests …

IFP’s lab tests simulated real-world driving (WLTC and RDE) to measure the emissions of several e-Fuel types in one Mercedes A-Class A180. The emissions were compared to those released with the same car finished with petrol E10 EU standard. The examination of the pollutants shows first of all that:

No difference was observed in NOx emissions for any of the e-fuels tested in the laboratory or in road tests compared to today’s gasoline fuel. This means that synthetic fuels emit the same amount of NOx pollutants as fossil fuels. So, according to the IFP and T&E, the use of eFuel in cars will have minimal impact on NOx emissions, at the heart of toxic NO2 pollution in European cities.

Just a sleight of hand to save the current engines?

One was observed in all tests substantial decrease in particulate emissions . The number of issues of particles (PN) greater than 10 nm is diminished 97% in the laboratory test e 81-86% in the RDE test cycle. While this was a significant improvement over the fossil fuel tested – many times below the legal limit – the very large number of particles emitted from the exhaust in the first place meant that particle pollution was far from being eliminated. Even with the use of 100% gasoline blends, they were at least released 2.2 billion particles for each km traveled. No difference in mass particle (PM) emissions was observed.

“Higher carbon monoxide emissions”

The emissions of toxic carbon monoxide they were much higher with tested electronic gasoline blends, ensures IFP. Emissions were up to nearly 3 times higher in the WLTC laboratory test and 1.2-1.5 times higher in the RDE test compared to fossil fuels. The biggest increase in emissions occurred when the engine was first started, which is often the case in cities. Hydrocarbon emissions , i.e. harmful chemical compounds consisting of hydrogen and carbon, decreased by 23-40% in the WLTC test. But no difference was observed in the RDE test due to low emissions for all fuels. Emissions of dangerous but not yet regulated aldehydes – acetaldehyde and formaldehyde – decreased with the use of electronic fuels when the engine was first started. But it was not observed no significant difference in the overall test.

IN CONCLUSION. The ammonia emissions of two eFuel blends have almost doubled in the RDE test. With particularly increased peaks after the first ignition of the engine (cold start) which occurs frequently in cities. These results indicate that some e-petrol blends can cause an increase in ammonia emissions, a precursor to pollution. from PM2.5. Overall, the IFP tests show that synthetic gasoline it is not a clean fuel. And, beyond particles, it will do little to reduce emissions of both regulated and unregulated toxic pollutants compared to the fuel used today.