Are teachers and ATAs not vaccinated but cured of Covid in compliance with the vaccination obligation? Ministry FAQ

Are school staff not vaccinated but recovered from SARS-CoV-2 infection in compliance with the vaccination obligation? The Ministry of Education responds with an FAQ. Following the indications provided by the Ministry of Health, the following is noted.

For the recovered personnel, health caution measures connected to the infection require the postponement of the deadline for the administration of the vaccine for a period of time dependent on the vaccination history of the subject with previous SARS-CoV-2 infection.

At the end of the deferral period, the vaccination obligation is again effective, which remains for all personnel with an indefinite and fixed term until June 15, 2022. Considering that the specific functionality of the information system of the Ministry of Education (SIDI) allows the manager school, or his delegate, to check daily the fulfillment of the vaccination obligation, in the event that the system releases a negative result, the Headmaster checks with the staff concerned the possible existence of a valid justification, and then proceeds according to what required by current legislation.