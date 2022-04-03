Are Teslas cars different from everyone?

A Tesla leaving the recently inaugurated Berlin Gigafactory as the first on the European continent

wonder why a Tesla is a different car is a question based on a statement that many believe without too many reasons or arguments. In any case, one would have to ask if a Tesla is really a different car. And for that, you have to enter the world of one of these Gigafabicsas he has called them himself Elon Musk.

The first thing to note is something that is not exclusive only to Tesla, but to several global manufacturers, especially in recent years, when the growth of ecological awareness and global warming, has made reconsiderations in factories around the world, from the most developed countries, to those of emerging or developing countries, such as those of our Latin American region. That basic concept that Musk imposed, perhaps as a pioneer in this regard, is that the manufacturing process is as important as what is manufactured.

With its press-stamping system, Tesla can make a much more complex part than the industry in general, saving many parts and many costs.

making a bit of history in this regard, the first innovation in the Tesla’s manufacturing processes was to apply a concept they called “Alien Dreadnought” and which appeared in 2016. Conceptually, it was an almost completely automated factory setupwhich however it failed to be implemented in the Model S, forcing Musk and his crew to set up a human-assisted production line to clean up the mess.

In today’s assembly lines there is a balance between automation and human effort.or, and the explanation is that Tesla found that machines are great at working with parts that are always the same size and in the same place, such as metal, screws, batteries, battery packs, or hard plastics, but when the materials are cloth, belts, cables, and the like, people are more effective.

then there is another Musk concept that has proven to be completely different from what is commonly heard: the factory is the “machines that make machines”he said at a shareholders meeting also in 2016, and the idea that he protects in its origin is that If the quality of construction and the production system carried out by the machines of a factory are improved, the cost will be lower, and therefore the profitability will be higher. The overall idea is that “Tesla’s long-term competitive strength is not going to be the car, it’s going to be the factory.”

The electric motor placed on the full suspension train

Tesla’s die-casting process, for example, is completely groundbreaking for the industry. Musk himself has said that it is similar to 3D printingand thanks to this method, they can be melted parts as large as entire tail of a car In fact, it ensures that that part of the Model Y, has 79 fewer parts than if it were fused with the conventional system.

The changes are not only in the die-casting of aluminium. In the stamping cycle, the paths and lengths of the conveyor belts were changed and it was increased from 14 to 16 strokes per minute in the press that originally shapes the aluminum plates that come out of the roll of virgin raw material. This represented an efficiency improvement of 16% only in this step.

Tesla seats are their own and unique. For Musk, the standard was lower than what users intend

Throughout the rest of the production line, no major differences are detected between the assembly of a Tesla with respect to most of the series cars except that once the bodywork is finished, even painted, instead of placing it on a mechanism that includes an internal combustion engine, a gearbox and an exhaust system, what is placed is the platform that contains the electric motor that goes in one piece with the entire train of wheels and suspensions, and finally all that assembly arrives at the place where, from below, a huge flat box appears containing the batteries Also made by Tesla.

However, there is one more difference when starting with the final details of the assembly of any of the four Tesla models, that is, Model 3, Model S, Model Y and Model X . And although it seems unimportant, for the team of Elon Musk it is not. It’s about the seats. Because Tesla makes its own seatssomething that very few or, to put it better, almost no automotive industry produces them.

The battery box arrives at the assembly line, to be placed on the floor of a Tesla

The seat plant is a factory outside the factory, but inside the Tesla facility. And the decision to take this initiative was in response to a healthy dissatisfaction with the status quo. Usually, four main manufacturers share the production of this car part for the automotive industry . But Tesla discovered that he could make them with higher quality, lower cost and more flexibility than these third-party providers could provide. User comfort is a priority for Musk, So he started producing them in-house by hiring some of the best in the car seat and interior manufacturing industry.

So the question from the beginning, now it can have an answer. The Tesla yes, they are different cars. Tesla is working on the constantly continuous improvement, but of course that’s not exclusive to them. What is different about Tesla is the method, process, and probably the concept , where there is something different, which is not having permanent standards, but variables almost daily . They themselves say that they do not have model years for their vehicles because they are constantly evolving. Each week Tesla produces a different car than the one it produced the week before. That is the difference.

KEEP READING

Centodieci, the name of the new Bugatti that will have Cristiano Ronaldo among its exclusive owners

One of the largest electric vehicles in the world is a boat and it is Chinese

Thanks to artificial intelligence, ambulances could always go through green lights