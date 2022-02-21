Are the América players ‘making the bed’ for Santiago Solari? A video seems to prove it

Much has been said about who is the main actor of the bad moment that the America clubthe main ones mentioned are Santiago Baths and Santiago Solari. But the players have also had a striking role and it is that none has been able to stand out. The reason for this is attributed to a broken dressing room, which could have its origins in the previous tournament.

During the game between the Eagles and Pachuca, Henry Martin had the opportunity to reduce the advantage that the Tuzos had, which helped the team to go in search of tying or overcoming the score. But in the play of the third goal, circumstances can be seen that make one think a lot if Solari’s approach was the problem in the duel.

Who wants Solari out of America?

Prior to the duel, it was criticized that the Yucatecan was the starter and shortly after he was the one who scored the only score of the game. But then came Pachuca’s third goal, where the rival received the ball because Roger Martinez he does not run to reach it and there goes the counterattack; the next to be able to stop it is Richard Sanchez and stays on the grass, same case as Bruno Valdez who only sees the ball when it beats Memo Ochoa.

This suggests that certain players are no longer well with the coach and could “make his bed” so that he would leave the azulcrema squad. Although this is not a fact, it is known that there is annoyance between some players and the strategist that they have not been able to overcome, but that are now wreaking havoc on the team, so if this is the case, the footballers feel above the institution to make certain decisions that without a plan could be more chaotic.

It is worth mentioning that there are also interests within the games, Henry is a national team player looking for an opportunity to Qatar 2022 and is the one who sees himself with better performance; but in the case of the other three soccer players mentioned, who no longer have the possibility of going with their national squad because they do not qualify, they no longer have anything to lose in case they are doing this type of trickery so that the board fires the technical.