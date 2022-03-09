Are the Faculties of Medicine absent on the PNRR? Here’s how to get into it with relaunching proposals and objectives

by Maria Triassi

I take the stimuli offered by Claudio Maria Maffei, here on QS, to propose a broader reasoning on the state of the Faculties of Medicine in Italy and above all on the role of university polyclinics today squeezed between two statuses (managed or mixed) that have generated both several problems. A recipe for the future could be the “teaching campus” but investments are needed

09 MAR – “Medical Faculty, if you are there, hit a shot”: this is the title of the article by Claudio Maria Maffei published on Health Newspaper last February 25 in which the author warns that if the medical faculties will not be able to evolve in their ability to accompany the NRP and the cultural and organizational transformations that their role in relation with the NHS will perhaps entail, it will be rethought hoping that it is quickly corrected .





The Schools of Medicine are in fact currently suspended between the glories of the past, the difficulties of the present and the uncertainties of the future.

The Faculties of Medicine, which were once funded entirely by the universities, have been subject to co-participation with the Regions since the 1980s. Through the Memorandum of Understanding, the amount of financing that the Region provides to guarantee the health care costs provided by the Polyclinics is agreed. The first problems arose from this management. I remember some sessions of the Faculty Council in which the Presidents at the time threatened the assistance lockout if the Region had not adequate resources and emoluments.

The real transformation took place with the transition to hospital-university companies which provided for two solutions: direct management and mixed management.

Direct management, chosen by a few Polyclinics in Italy (Udine, Naples Federico II and Naples Vanvitelli, Catania, Palermo, initially Roma Sapienza then transformed into a mixed company), the Company does not provide for the hospital component except on an occasional and sporadic basis, also for primary schools.

The mixed company, on the other hand, features a strong hospital component with the coexistence of primary hospitals and universities often on the same disciplines.

Over time, both solutions have generated various problems. In the case of direct management, the Regions have invested little in University Polyclinics, not having direct control of them, supporting them economically in an insufficient manner and establishing penalizing ceilings for personnel expenses compared to other hospitals.

In the case of mixed management, in the face of greater investment and accountability of the Regions, in many realities university students have been relegated to marginal welfare roles, not maintaining the right and necessary balance between teaching and assistance necessary for proper training.

The university evaluation system certainly played a role. In fact, in the competitions for career progressions, more importance is given to bibliometric indices and therefore to scientific production than to assistance excellence (at most assessed for 15% of the score).

Therefore, there is an encouragement to concentrate energies on the scientific aspects as opposed to those of assistance, causing an imbalance in what is the necessary training balance, leading to a notional overbooking to the detriment of the practical assistance part which instead plays a pivotal role in the training of a doctor.

Added to this is the very fast scenario of change that is emerging in the organization of the National Health Service with the new NRP with an eye to territorial medicine for chronic conditions and hospital for emergencies and high specialties.

In all this not forgotten scenario is the increasingly consistent role of private healthcare. In fact, the attractiveness of professionals grows out of all proportion due to the problems that afflict the public sector: staff shortages, lack of incentives for jobs at risk (emergency room, surgery, anesthesia), remuneration that is very underestimated compared to other European countries.

So what future does university health care for? A current of thought corroborated by some unions presents the unbundling of the Schools of Medicine from the Universities with the “entrusting” of training to the so-called “Teaching Hospitals”. In fact, a vision of training that essentially becomes an “apprenticeship”, an “upgrade” of the old “professional start-up” schools.

The “apprenticeship” model training, of which we are seeing a partial anticipation in the current organization of the Specialization Schools, with the measures adopted during the Pandemic, is acceptable in an emergency phase. When fully operational, it is not a solution that can produce a “complete” training that requires a well-identified “Campus” in which the student absorbs the necessary theoretical baggage at the same time as practical learning.

A second model sees the transformation of Medical Schools, with attached Polyclinics, which are actually mainly scientific and technological. This model involves a strong reduction of the assistance component to a few excellent realities, the IRCCS model, with the displacement of most of the basic practical activities, necessary for the training of professionals, in agreement with the NHS structures. The final effect would be a pulverization of the training offer. Instead, I am convinced that neither of the two solutions is the winning one.

If we want to pursue the quality of medical training and health professionals, we cannot ignore the relaunching of the role of University Polyclinics as an outpost of assistance, teaching and research excellence. For this purpose it is necessary that a reform of the selection of teachers in the medical area, which must aim at the equal evaluation of the 3 components that exclusively characterize the teacher of the medical area, that is (assistance, (33%), teaching ( 33%) and research (33%).

The relaunch must provide for the enhancement of the training “Campus”, which sees the collaborative coexistence and not the contrast between hospital and university excellence and which can be enriched with a network of collaborations with hospitals and territorial realities. In fact, a solid medical education cannot be separated from a strong core of great quality of care, teaching and research.

The “Campus” is the necessary glue between theory and practice, between knowing and doing and which trains a good professional. This is why a strong investment in Medical Schools with attached University Polyclinics by the Miur and the Regions is necessary: ​​how can a “training Campus” work if one struggles daily with the lack of staff necessary to carry out the tutoring of students, with the degradation of spaces, with the inadequacy of the beds in the departments with respect to which any only didactic support cannot cope with the sustainability of Degree Courses and Specialization Schools?

Training and in particular that of doctors and health professionals is an investment and investment cannot and must not be wasted, you cannot even skimp, as was highlighted by the pandemic emergency. Training costs money, but it is a cost that returns in terms of the health of the population.

Prof. Maria Triassi

Full Professor of Hygiene

President of the School of Medicine and Surgery, Federico II University of Naples

Dai Director of Public Health, Pharmacotherapy and Dermatology AOU Federico II

CIRMIS Deputy Director

Director of URD Hygiene, Preventive Medicine and Health Statistics

09 March 2022

